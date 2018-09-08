VOL. 11 | NO. 36 | Saturday, September 8, 2018

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts its Food Truck Garden Party: Medieval Merriment on Wednesday, Sept. 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. The party features live music, food trucks, cash bar, a pedestal jousting ring and crafts for kids. Cover, which includes one drink ticket, is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers; admission for children 2 and younger is free. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/foodtruck for details.

The 2018 Delta Fair & Music Festival runs through Sunday, Sept. 9, at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. Enjoy live music; festival food; carnival rides; a petting zoo; and a range of special events, including “redneck yacht races” (Sept. 7), the Delta Dash 5K/10 and Cotton Candy Fun Run (Sept. 8) and more. Visit deltafest.com for hours and tickets.

The Levitt Shell’s Orion Free Music Concert Series’ weekend lineup includes Orquesta Akokan (Friday, Sept. 7), Meta and the Cornerstones (Saturday, Sept. 8) and the Mulligan Brothers (Sunday, Sept. 9). All concerts begin at 7 p.m. at the shell, located in Overton Park, 1928 Poplar Ave. Visit levittshell.org for the complete fall lineup.

Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School hosts a reception for “Varied Lands: New Works by Martha Kelly” Friday, Sept. 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Buckman, 60 Perkins Road Extended. The exhibition closes Sept. 10. Visit buckmanartscenter.com.

David Lusk Gallery-Memphis hosts an opening reception for Anne Siems’ “Feral” Friday, Sept. 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at DLG, 97 Tillman St. Siems’ solo exhibition will be on display through Oct. 13. Visit davidluskgallery.com.

The Orpheum Theatre hosts “queen of bluegrass” Rhonda Vincent and the Rage as part of the On Stage at the Halloran series Friday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Halloran, 225 S. Main St. A pre-concert lobby showcase featuring local musician Tony Manard begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for tickets and a series schedule.

Buckman Arts Center kicks off its second Memphis Made – Center Stage series with a CD release party for singer-songwriter Kris Acklen and his band Friday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. at 60 Perkins Road Extended. Acklen’s new release, “Millennidate,” is described as a mix between Ryan Adams and Fleetwood Mac. Tickets are $10. Visit buckmanartscenter.com.

Big & Rich with special guest Cowboy Troy performs as part of the Live at the Garden concert series Friday, Sept. 7, at 8:30 p.m. (gates at 6:30 p.m.) at Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road. General admission tickets are $45 plus handling fees and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. Visit liveatthegarden.com or call 901-636-4107 for details.

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Memphis Chapter, hosts its 28th annual Southern Heritage Classic Fashion Show and Brunch Saturday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m. at the Crowne Plaza Memphis East, 2625 Thousand Oaks Blvd. Doors open at 10:15 a.m.; vendor marketplace opens at 9 a.m. The “Glitz and Glamour” themed event features local designers and fashions from top boutiques in Memphis and surrounding areas. Tickets are $50 and must be purchased in advance. Email ncbw.fashionshowchair@outlook.com or ncbw100memphis2vp@gmail.com.

The Whitehaven Farmers Market, hosted by Methodist South Hospital, is open Monday, Sept. 10, from noon to 5 p.m. in front of Methodist South’s Medical Office Complex, 1300 Wesley Drive. Shop locally grown fruits and vegetables, then visit the University of Tennessee Extension booth, Farmers’ Market Fresh, for children’s activities, food demonstrations, recipes and more. The market continues Mondays through Sept. 24. For more information, call 901-516-3580.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Cocktails and Canvases Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. The Plein Air (outdoor) painting class takes place the second Thursday of each month during 30 Thursdays and uses one of MBG’s 31 gardens as a background. Bring your own beverage and painting supplies. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will present an introductory course titled “Small Business Start-Up” Thursday, Sept. 13, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The session helps aspiring entrepreneurs assess their abilities to lead a company and evaluate market potential for their products/services. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.