Gridiron Thespians? Florida State Coach Believes So

VOL. 133 | NO. 178 | Friday, September 7, 2018

Sports and theater often merge. We’ve got high drama in Pittsburgh right now where the Steelers are wondering when running back Le’Veon Bell will show up for work (more on that in a moment).

But to hear Florida State coach Willie Taggart tell it, there was also some acting going on in the Seminoles’ 24-3 loss to Virginia Tech last Monday night in Tallahassee. Taggart said on Wednesday’s ACC coaches’ call he believes Virginia Tech players faked injuries to slow down FSU’s up-tempo offense.

“It happened too often so it’s hard not to” believe it was intentional, Taggart said.

Our old friend and former University of Memphis coach Justin Fuente is, of course, the coach at Virginia Tech. His response when asked if players deliberately faked injuries was worded carefully enough to wonder if he also might be seeking political office.

“My answer is we had numerous issues with cramping and guys battling through bumps and bruises and nicks and things they were fighting through,” Fuente said.

Yeah, that sounds like something less than an outright denial.

But I’ll also say this: Long, long ago the first no-huddle offense felt like skullduggery, too.

As for Le’Veon Bell, he has not signed his $14.5 million franchise tag. And if you think his fantasy football owners are mad – and they are – listen to a little of what teammates had to say to ESPN.

One unnamed veteran Steeler on his way out of the locker room: “He (screwed) us.”

“In the ultimate team sport, we’ve created a league of individuals,” said Steelers guard Ramon Foster, one of the big fellas who blocks so Bell can accumulate wealth and glory. “I know the league is all about get your money, get paid, I love it … But at least let us know (you weren’t coming).”

Bell, obviously, could have a change of heart at any time. His agent Adisa Bakari has made the rounds talking about how Bell has to watch out for his future and if the Steelers are going to expect another 400 touches this season, then he needs more compensation. Bell can become a free agent in 2019 as long as he signs the franchise tag by Week 11.

Meantime, every week he sits out another $852,941 slides off the table.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s take: “One guy doesn’t make or break you. So I’d like to say the linemen are more important than any skill-position player, including myself, on this team. This offense is more than one guy.”

Lovely sentiment, but Bell is the one guy who has averaged just shy of 129 rushing yards per game in his first five NFL seasons. As ESPN reported, that hasn’t been done since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970.

Which means Bell is as invaluable as he and his agent believe he is, but also that the veteran saying “he (screwed) us” is 100 percent right.

Paxton Lynch, the former UofM star, was cut by the Denver Broncos this week but he’s not hurting as much as you might imagine. A first-round draft pick in 2016 who had dropped to third on the quarterback depth chart in Denver, Lynch is guaranteed $1.3 million this season on his rookie contract and $600,000 next season.

He worked out for the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday and NFL.com reported that the workout went well, but also that he would have a couple of more workouts in coming days and would take his time before signing on with a new team. Denver’s KUSA-TV reported that before cutting Lynch, they unsuccessfully tried to trade him and reached out to the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers.

Irv Cross, 79, a former cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles and a television analyst with CBS for many years, says he is donating his brain to Boston University researchers so they can study for signs of CTE.

Cross told the Philadelphia Inquirer that he has been diagnosed with mild cognitive dementia. He also said he has had to stop reading and driving.

In the interview with the Inquirer, Cross said he was knocked unconscious during his rookie season and that a team doctor warned him that another “substantial blow” could be fatal. Cross continued to play anyway, using a helmet with extra padding and taking care, he said, to keep his head out of the way when tackling.

“Just the way it was,” said Cross, who played from 1961-1969 for the Eagles and Los Angeles Rams. “Most of the time they gave you smelling salts and you went back in. We didn’t know.”

