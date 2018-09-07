Consequences of Careless Driving Can Be Costly

VOL. 133 | NO. 178 | Friday, September 7, 2018

RAY’S TAKE: When it comes to owning a car or in most families, several cars, there are lots of things to consider when it comes to your finances. And the ramifications of careless driving shouldn’t be one of them.

Having a history of making bad choices behind the wheel – including tickets, citations, collisions and injuries – can wreak havoc on your finances for years to come. According to the Department of Motor Vehicles, one ticket can increase your car insurance premium by 18 percent. Not only that, tickets do not go away quickly. They can stay on your driving record for three years or more, depending on what state you live in.

Getting into a major car accident can lead your insurance company to drop you completely. This will require you to seek out extremely high-cost coverage from another provider – if you can even get approved for car insurance at all. Reckless driving also can affect your ability to get loans and other financial services.

Take the time to talk to the drivers in your family, especially new drivers, about the consequences of careless driving often and in detail. Here are some facts that you can share with them. Eighty percent of collisions occur because of distracted driving. This can include changing the radio station, texting, talking to another passenger and other things that keep your focus off the road. Twenty-five percent of collisions occur while backing up.

Facts and finances aside, careless driving is dangerous and can be deadly. More than 40,000 people died on America’s roadways last year. About half of all traffic fatalities involved unbelted occupants, and almost a third involved drivers who were impaired by drugs or alcohol, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Slow down, stay safe, talk to the drivers in your family and keep your finances on track by avoiding the consequences of careless driving.

DANA’S TAKE: The biggest risk of a car accident in our family is probably distracted driving. None of us can go a few minutes without fiddling with a phone. I’m cuing up an audiotape on my phone or seeing who is calling or texting. My children are probably changing a music setting while driving or catching up on their latest notifications. Ray wins the safe-driver prize because he uses the “hands-free” Blu-tooth settings on his car. Changing music or XM stations is probably his biggest risk.

Another risk factor for our teens is the “when” factor. When they are driving after dark and late at night, the chances of a drunk or impaired driver creating an accident are far greater.

Commit to tossing your phone in the back seat or turning it off while driving and call a taxi when celebrating. Driving safely could buy you more money and more time.

Ray Brandon, CEO of Brandon Financial Planning, and his wife, Dana, a licensed clinical social worker, can be reached at brandonplanning.com.