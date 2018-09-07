Poll Gives Bredesen Edge Over Blackburn in Senate Race

VOL. 133 | NO. 178 | Friday, September 7, 2018

An NBC/Marist poll is giving former Democratic governor Phil Bredesen a slight edge over Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn in a race that could change the makeup of the U.S. Senate.

Forty-eight percent of registered voters surveyed in late August backed Bredesen, compared to 44 percent who supported Blackburn, according to the polling, which had a 4.5 percent margin of error.

The difference was slimmer among likely voters, with 48 percent of those surveyed saying they would vote for Bredesen to 46 percent who backed Blackburn.

“As governor Bredesen has done from day one, our campaign is focused on listening to Tennesseans and tackling the issues that are important to them like the cost of health care and the quality of jobs,” said Bredesen spokeswoman Alyssa Hansen.

The former two-term governor’s campaign characterized Blackburn, of Brentwood, as a “member of the D.C. swamp for 16 years” and said it is time for a new outlook there. Bredesen, of Nashville, is “taking nothing for granted and applying for the job,” continuing a campaign-long theme, Hansen said.

The Blackburn campaign downplayed the results of the poll, which is statistically tied among likely voters, saying it knew this would be a close race. It continued to link Bredesen to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Hillary Clinton, who lost to President Donald Trump in Tennessee by about 25 percentage points in 2016.

“Bredesen’s race is bought and paid for by Chuck Schumer. (Bredesen) donated $33,400 to Hillary Clinton and wanted her to be our president. Tennesseans want a conservative in the Senate, and they know Marsha is the only candidate in the race who will represent their values,” said Blackburn campaign spokeswoman Abbi Sigler.

Bredesen and Blackburn are fighting it out to replace Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Chattanooga in the Nov. 6 election. Democrats need to win two seats to shift control of the upper chamber in Washington, D.C.

The poll numbers show Trump has a 47 percent job approval rating compared to 43 percent disapproval in a solid red state.

Blackburn, who has tied her candidacy closely to the president, holds an 86-9 advantage among Republicans, 54-40 percent lead among men and 53-42 lead among white voters. In contrast, Bredesen has a 97-0 lead among Democrats, 86-8 percent lead among African-American voters, 55-40 lead with women and 49-45 percent advantage among independent voters.

Bredesen, who has won two statewide campaigns, also has a higher favorability rating of 61 percent to Blackburn’s 46 percent.

In the Tennessee gubernatorial race, Republican Bill Lee outpaced Democrat Karl Dean, taking a 51-39 percent advantage among registered voters and 53-40 percent lead among likely voters, according to the poll.

Real Clear Politics shows Bredesen leads all polling by 1.3 percentage points, but it considers the Senate race a tossup.