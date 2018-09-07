Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 178 | Friday, September 7, 2018

Board to Consider Requests for Madison Apartments, Graceland Master Plan

Special to The Daily News

Updated 3:16PM
A new apartment building for Madison Avenue and a master plan for the Graceland campus are among the latest proposals submitted to the Land Use Control Board.

The planning board will consider the requests at 10 a.m. on Oct. 11 at City Hall.

The 24-unit Madison Gardens of Memphis would rise on about a half-acre at 1655-1665 Madison.

The site is immediately west of the convenience store/gas station on the southwest corner of Madison and Belvedere. The lots were cleared recently by the demolition of some “dilapidated’’ residences, the application states.

Elvis Presley Enterprises is seeking approval of a development master plan for the entire Graceland campus of 77.3 acres straddled by Elvis Presley Boulevard. Part of the west side of the campus has already been redeveloped with the new entertainment complex, Elvis Presley’s Memphis. (File photo)

The unnamed applicant has a Collierville address.

The new apartment building will be compatible with the neighborhood, the application states.

Elvis Presley Enterprises is seeking approval of a development master plan for the entire Graceland campus of 77.3 acres straddled by Elvis Presley Boulevard.

The 42 acres on the east side of the road are already redeveloped with Elvis Presley’s mansion, Graceland, as well as the new Guest House at Graceland hotel and the offices of Elvis Presley Enterprises, the application states.

Part of the west side of the campus has already been redeveloped with the new entertainment complex, Elvis Presley’s Memphis.

But the master plan would include future redevelopment on the west side of the road, including an updated area for recreational vehicles and a campground, a multipurpose building with a sound stage, an indoor entertainment venue, an existing cell tower site, an employee-support facility and added parking space, the application states.

A master plan would allow the campus to “efficiently operate and grow the campus as a unified development,’’ the document states.

