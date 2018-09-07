Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
TDN Services
NAME & PROPERTY SEARCH »
Research millions of people and properties [+]
CUSTOM LIST BUILDER »
Build a downloadable list of prospects that meet your criteria
WATCH SERVICE »
Monitor any person, property or company [+]
DATA DIRECT »
Get valuable lists emailed directly to you
NEIGHBORHOOD REPORT »
Keep an eye on trends and events near you [+]
CRIME REPORT »
Up-to-date reports of crimes near you [+]

Front Page News

« Back

Go to date:

 

Search News:

 

Public Records

« Back

Go to date:

 

Search Records:

 

Public Notices

« Back

Go to date:

 

Search Notices:

 

Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 178 | Friday, September 7, 2018

BlueCross of Tennessee will Stop Covering OxyContin in 2019

The Associated Press

Updated 10:38AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's largest health insurer will stop covering OxyContin prescriptions as part of an effort to combat opioid addiction.

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee's Natalie Tate said the company will encourage doctors to recommend two alternatives to OxyContin, which BlueCross will cease paying for on Jan. 1.

The suggested alternatives, Xtampza and Morphabond, are more expensive opioid pain relievers, designed to be more difficult to abuse. Tate says customers will pay the same copay as for OxyContin, and BlueCross will absorb the additional cost.

OxyContin is manufactured by Purdue Pharma, which has been accused of intentionally fueling the opioid epidemic. Other large insurers, such as Cigna and Florida Blue, have made similar moves. This change affects only Tennessee, and Medicare customers and approved cancer and hospice patients are exempt.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 117 360 15,055
MORTGAGES 125 421 17,424
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 4 37 2,356
BUILDING PERMITS 210 542 31,213
BANKRUPTCIES 67 193 9,663
BUSINESS LICENSES 31 82 5,043
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 97 5,917
MARRIAGE LICENSES 18 67 3,269

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.