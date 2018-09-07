Amway Founder, Orlando Magic Owner Richard DeVos Dies at 92

VOL. 133 | NO. 178 | Friday, September 7, 2018

ADA, Mich. (AP) — Billionaire Richard DeVos, co-founder of direct-selling giant Amway, owner of the Orlando Magic and father-in-law of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, died Thursday. He was 92.

Family spokesman Nick Wasmiller says DeVos died at his Ada, Michigan, home due to complications from an infection.

DeVos was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He started Amway along with friend, Jay Van Andel, in 1959. DeVos served as company president until 1993.

The DeVos family bought the NBA's Orlando Magic in 1991.

DeVos and his late wife, Helen, donated to Christian churches and ministries and various other causes through their Richard and Helen DeVos Foundation. He also helped in the revitalization of downtown Grand Rapids, including the restoration of what now is the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

DeVos was a major supporter of the Republican Party and was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to the Presidential Commission on AIDS.

He is survived by his five children, two sisters and a number of grandchildren.

