St. Kitts Mixes Authenticity, Beauty

“We never get cruisers in the shop. I’m surprised you’re not staying on the island. Cruisers don’t find us.”

We had just struck up a conversation with an artist at The Gallery Cafe, an independent art gallery and café on the north side of Independence Square in Basseterre, the capital of the Caribbean nation of St. Kitts and Nevis. We were a few blocks from the more tourist-heavy part of the capital city, apparently just out of the normal reaches of day tourists arriving by cruise ship.

We made our way through the collection of duty-free shops, guys enticing kids to take a photograph with baby monkeys and cab drivers hawking tours of the island to find the true heart of Basseterre, a beautiful city on the southwest coast of St. Kitts, the larger of the two islands. Once we made it through that tourist-focused gauntlet we found the “bustling” part of this city (population about 15,000), where the sidewalks that pass by shops, eateries and churches are filled with locals going about their day in the shade of beautiful architecture.

I was happy we found this local artist and her gallery/café where a group of locals were laughing, having a light conversation and enjoying their morning coffee.

But we didn’t have a lot of time so after buying a couple of prints and perusing a few shops, we hailed a cab for a 30-minute ride south across the beautiful monkey-filled hills to Cockleshell Bay in the south of the island with the volcanic peak of Nevis Island in the distance. The drive south is half the fun; we pulled off at a couple of the vantage points that look down at the violent Atlantic Ocean to the east and the gentle Caribbean to the west to take in the views.

Our driver told us about the history of this independent nation, its sugar plantation past and more recent foray into tourism as its main economic engine. Our driver’s name was Winston. He said his friends call him Churchill, “Because I’m driver and historian.”

That sounded fine to us. Winston dropped us off at Cockleshell Beach with a promise to return at a time we designated so he could get us back to the ship in plenty of time. He didn’t take any money for the ride to the beach, so we were confident he’d return to earn his cab fare.

St. Kitts has its share of beaches on the wild Atlantic or gentle Caribbean. South Friar’s and Frigate Bay tempted, but I read numerous reviews about hanging at Reggae Beach Bar on Cockleshell, so we settled on that beach and were happy we did.

Cockleshell has two miles of fine sand, and it’s far enough from the cruise terminal that it doesn’t seem to get as many crowds. When we weren’t snorkeling or lounging under an umbrella on the sand, we enjoyed a seafood lunch and fruity drinks on the patio. We could’ve opted for a beachside massage or sea kayak. Maybe next time.