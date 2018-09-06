VOL. 133 | NO. 177 | Thursday, September 6, 2018

Shelby County Mayor Harris Names Marlinee Iverson County Attorney, Nicole Lacey Interim PIO Special to The Daily News Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ( ) You have entered an invalid email address

Close To:

* Required

From:

* Required

Message:

You have entered an invalid email address

Close From (email): * Required



Message: * Required



Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris named Marlinee Iverson as the next Shelby County attorney Wednesday afternoon – his second major appointment since taking office Saturday.

“Marlinee Clark Iverson has had a diverse set of professional experiences, all of which are needed for success in this position,” Harris’ tweet said.

Iverson is currently a juvenile court magistrate based in Memphis. She previously served as assistant county attorney for Shelby County from September 2014 to December 2016, assistant district attorney for the state of Tennessee from March 2005 to September 2014, and was special assistant U.S. attorney from April 2010 to April 2012, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Harris also announced, in another news release, Memphis Area Transit Authority chief communications officer Nicole Lacey will be the interim public information officer for Shelby County government until a permanent replacement is hired.

“Nicole brings a depth of experience in media relations, as well as government and corporate communications that will prove to be helpful to Shelby County government as my new administration begins,” Harris said in a statement.

Lacey, who will remain with MATA, has been a reporter at the Memphis Business Journal and has served as a senior communications specialist for the Memphis, Light, Gas and Water Division.

"I am excited to join Shelby County government as its interim public information officer under the new administration of Mayor Lee Harris, as well as continue to focus my energies on building great opportunities to improve public transit in Memphis and Shelby County,” Lacey said in a statement. “I am happy to be given this opportunity to serve.”