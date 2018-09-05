Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
TDN Services
NAME & PROPERTY SEARCH »
Research millions of people and properties [+]
CUSTOM LIST BUILDER »
Build a downloadable list of prospects that meet your criteria
WATCH SERVICE »
Monitor any person, property or company [+]
DATA DIRECT »
Get valuable lists emailed directly to you
NEIGHBORHOOD REPORT »
Keep an eye on trends and events near you [+]
CRIME REPORT »
Up-to-date reports of crimes near you [+]

Front Page News

« Back

Go to date:

 

Search News:

 

Public Records

« Back

Go to date:

 

Search Records:

 

Public Notices

« Back

Go to date:

 

Search Notices:

 

Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 176 | Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Guerrilla Sales & Marketing

Think Viral Marketing is Out of Your League?

Tricia Warren

Updated 12:50PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

Producing a campaign that catches fire on social media and the internet is the ultimate dream of many hopeful brands. Think viral content marketing is out of your league? Think again. Any company can create potentially viral content on a shoestring budget.

While there is never a guarantee your campaign will take the internet by storm, there are some common threads among viral content you can use to increase your chances for success.

First, clearly define your audience and goal. What about your product or service is most compelling, and how can you best communicate the message? This could be a contest, an ad, a video or all of the above. Once you’ve made these decisions, you’re ready to move forward.

Appeal to emotions. People share content that excites them. Most people think humor drives sharing, but it’s a hard response to nail. A Harvard study on viral marketing recommends trying to evoke multiple positive reposes, like warmth and happiness, to make content resonate. The more intense your audience’s reaction, the more likely they are to share.

Appealing to an audience’s sense of purpose with a powerful idea is how one man started a viral campaign that swept the nation. Remember the Ice Bucket Challenge? It began as a grassroots movement established by a man battling ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Within a few weeks of launching, the cause campaign raised millions of dollars and immeasurable awareness for the disease. In this case, compassion and purpose met amusement and surprise to compel audiences to share.

No matter what type of content you create, make the “ask” easy. Think of Coca-Cola’s “Share a Coke” campaign. It works because it’s a simple concept that resonates on a warm and personal level. The idea is to find the name of a friend or family member on a Coke can and buy it for that person.

Of course, great content is only half the battle. Your campaign requires fuel to become an internet wildfire. Share your content on all your social platforms. Encourage your audience to share your content across their networks by simply asking them or by including an incentive, like an entry into a drawing for a prize if they comment or share. Multiplication is, of course, key in reaching viral status.

Creating authentic, original and shareable content is a process. Don’t despair if your first attempts don’t win a viral trophy. Start small and think big. Try a contest on Facebook, and see how many shares you can generate. Check out trending topics on sites like BuzzFeed to see what types of content are gaining the most attention. With the right strategy and a little luck, your content could be the next internet sensation.

Tricia Warren is a marketing strategist at RedRover Sales & Marketing Strategy and can be reached at redrovercompany.com.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 113 14,808
MORTGAGES 0 135 17,138
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 4 4 2,324
BUILDING PERMITS 94 94 30,765
BANKRUPTCIES 6 77 9,547
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 22 4,983
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 53 53 5,873
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 30 3,232

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.