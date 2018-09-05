Radioactive Treatment Cures Hyperthyroidism in Aging Cats

VOL. 133 | NO. 176 | Wednesday, September 5, 2018

A treatment that cures feline hyperthyroidism is being offered at a local veterinary hospital, but not all pet owners are on board. Radioactive iodine, or I-131, is given as a one-time injection and is an alternative to oral or topical medications, which only treat the symptoms of an overactive thyroid.

“Cats get hyperthyroidism, dogs get hypothyroidism,” says Dr. Laura Bahorich, VMD at Memphis Veterinary Specialists (MVS). “Ten percent of teenage cats have hyperthyroidism, which is actually a pretty high number for disease prevalence.”

Some studies speculate that a rise in feline hyperthyroidism could be due to industrialization and an increase in endocrine disruptors found in household items, Bahorich said.

“There’s a little bit of research that showed higher levels of those compounds in hyperthyroid cats than in normal thyroid cats, but then there’s some studies that contradict that, so I don’t recommend an owner go clear out their house and live in a glass bubble,” Bahorich said.

Symptoms of the disease include weight loss, despite having a ravenous appetite, an increase in water intake, increased urination, high blood pressure and thickening of the heart muscles. According to Bahorich, feline hyperthyroidism is so common, teenage cats are now routinely tested for it. Once diagnosed, pet owners have the option to medicate at home for the lifetime of the animal or choose the one-time injection of I-131.

The Veterinariae Medicinae Doctoris (VMD) degree is only awarded to veterinarians by the University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia. It is equivalent to the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree awarded by all other U.S. veterinary schools.

At a price point of about $900, it isn’t the cost that deters most pet owners from I-131. “For some owners, it’s just the word radiation,” Bahorich said. “It’s an intimidating term. Historically, some of these cats would be isolated for almost a month, and most owners don’t like that.”

However, advances in veterinary medicine mean that most cats can now be treated with a very low dose and go home within two to three days.

“I always treat on Monday and I’ve never had a cat stay with us longer than Thursday,” she said. “By the time they’re home, the amount of radiation that an owner is exposed to is lower than if we got on a plane and flew across the country.”

According to Bahorich, more than 90 percent of cats are cured with one injection.

“We also screen with some blood work and X-rays to look for other teenage cat health issues, like kidney disease, cancer and heart disease, so we know they’re healthy besides the hyperthyroidism,” she said. “I don’t want the owner to spend the money, and I don’t want to treat with an irreversible shot if something else is going on that would affect their prognosis.”

Dr. Bart Madison, a primary-care veterinarian at the Pet Hospitals’ Collierville clinic, has been in practice for 15 years and believes that improved care for pets is one reason for the increase in diagnosis of disease in pets.

“What we’ve seen in general is a trend for better care for pets, better diets, and just better wellness,” Madison said. “More pets are indoors than they used to be, and so they live longer. In that sense, we’re seeing more disease than we did a long time ago just because people take better overall care of their pets and they’re living longer.”

Madison typically recommends I-131 over oral or topical medication.

“Other treatments are just suppressing the excess thyroid hormone production and not curing the disease,” he said. “In my opinion, the cats don’t do as well on the medicine as they do on the I-131 treatment.”

From a lifestyle standpoint, medicating a pet twice a day for multiple years can become tedious, and the expense adds up over time, he said.

Memphis Veterinary Specialists is home to board-certified specialists in surgery, internal medicine, oncology, dermatology, pet dentistry, imaging, ophthalmology and emergency care. The facility offers the only CT scanner in West Tennessee. Located at 555 Trinity Creek Road in Cordova, the facility has been open since June of 2011.

“As owner expectations and technology have developed, having a 24-hour ICU has become a lot more desirable and beneficial to the pet,” said Bahorich, an intern-trained emergency veterinarian and the radiation safety officer at MVS. “The same level of care you want for your human kids, it’s here for the pet kids as well.”