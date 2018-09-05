Last Word: Southbrook Mall, Dean on Development and Cats & Thyroids

VOL. 133 | NO. 176 | Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Public money for a shopping mall with public uses is on the agenda for a special meeting this week of the EDGE board. And the Southbrook Mall saga is an extended story over several years with several different plans to get public money that at first blush was to fix the roof and perhaps HVAC and then let the private property owned by a nonprofit be on its way. It’s much more complex than that.

Witness the EDGE funding in which EDGE is acting as a sort of conduit for county government grant money. Several county commissioners – although not a majority – had a problem with this. When this was on the City Hall side of the Main Street mall there were legal opinions that the city couldn’t pull the money for this from a pocket of federal funding without endangering federal funding of other projects that did meet the qualifications.

When he was Housing and Community Development director for the city, Robert Lipscomb was quick to say the city had found a way to provide some infrastructure funding for neighboring Southland Mall. The irony is that at one time the Whitehaven land Southbrook stands on was the most expensive real estate in the county.

Democratic contender for Governor Karl Dean in the city Tuesday with an economic development plan for Memphis that emphasizes workforce training and more state funding and cooperation on incentives for economic development unique to Memphis and its border competition. Dean also pointing to some differences with Republican rival Bill Lee. Lee is in town Wednesday to campaign.

Meanwhile, in the statewide race for U.S. Senate between Democrat Phil Bredesen and Republican Marsha Blackburn, Blackburn hires a Haslam to raise money for what is already a hard fought general election campaign that began well before the August primaries.

Chalkbeat says four of the five charter school applicants rejected by the Shelby County Schools board last month have decided to appeal to the state. The last time this happened and the state granted the appeal, SCS refused to reconsider and the Tennessee Board of Education wound up running its first charter school outside of the Achievement School District in the state, Bluff City High School in Hickory Hill.

Five Below, a retail discount chain aimed at kids, is building out its lease space in Germantown Village Square.

Back to work for the football Tigers as the short week began Tuesday and thoughts of the upcoming road game against Navy. Meanwhile, the Liberty Bowl is prepping for this weekend’s Tennessee State- Jackson State Southern Heritage Classic. More on the classic and its founder when next we meet.

A local veterinary hospital is offering a $900 one-time radiation treatment for cats with hyperthyroidism. The condition could be the result of industrialization and some cat owners have to think long and hard about the treatment. The vet we talked with tells us it isn’t necessarily sticker shock but has more to do with the use of radiation.