Grizzlies to Hold Training Camp Sept. 25-28

Special to The Daily News The Memphis Grizzlies announced that the team will hold its 2018 training camp Sept. 25-28 at its practice facility inside FedExForum.

This marks the 12th time since relocating from Vancouver in 2001 that the Grizzlies have held their training camp in Memphis. The team also has hosted camps in Barcelona, Spain (2003); Malaga, Spain (2007); Birmingham, Alabama (2009); Nashville (2013), San Diego (2014) and Santa Barbara, California (2015).

On Saturday, Sept. 29 starting at noon, the Grizzlies will host an open practice and scrimmage at FedExForum. This full-team scrimmage will be the first look at the 2018-19 Memphis Grizzlies, including fan favorites Mike Conley, Marc Gasol and Dillon Brooks as well as newcomers Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson Jr. and others.

Conducted by head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the event also will include entertainment teams such as the Grizz Girls and Claw Crew. The practice/scrimmage is free to the public, and fans in attendance will receive vouchers for a Grizzlies 2018 preseason game and a Memphis Hustle 2018-19 regular season game. More details will be provided at a later date.

The Grizzlies will tip-off the 2018-19 regular season on the road against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, Oct. 17, before returning to FedExForum for the home opener against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Oct. 19. The Grizzlies’ five-game preseason slate tips-off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 2, against the Houston Rockets at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.

The team also will host exhibition games at FedExForum on Friday, Oct. 5 against the Hawks; Saturday, Oct. 6 vs. the Pacers and Friday, Oct. 12 against the Rockets, all at 7 p.m. Memphis also travels to Orlando for a preseason game on Wednesday, Oct. 10, to face the Magic at 6 p.m. to complete the preseason schedule.