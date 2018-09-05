Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 176 | Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Grizzlies to Hold Training Camp Sept. 25-28

Special to The Daily News

Updated 1:14PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

Special to The Daily News The Memphis Grizzlies announced that the team will hold its 2018 training camp Sept. 25-28 at its practice facility inside FedExForum.

This marks the 12th time since relocating from Vancouver in 2001 that the Grizzlies have held their training camp in Memphis. The team also has hosted camps in Barcelona, Spain (2003); Malaga, Spain (2007); Birmingham, Alabama (2009); Nashville (2013), San Diego (2014) and Santa Barbara, California (2015).

On Saturday, Sept. 29 starting at noon, the Grizzlies will host an open practice and scrimmage at FedExForum. This full-team scrimmage will be the first look at the 2018-19 Memphis Grizzlies, including fan favorites Mike Conley, Marc Gasol and Dillon Brooks as well as newcomers Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson Jr. and others.

Conducted by head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the event also will include entertainment teams such as the Grizz Girls and Claw Crew. The practice/scrimmage is free to the public, and fans in attendance will receive vouchers for a Grizzlies 2018 preseason game and a Memphis Hustle 2018-19 regular season game. More details will be provided at a later date.

The Grizzlies will tip-off the 2018-19 regular season on the road against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, Oct. 17, before returning to FedExForum for the home opener against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Oct. 19. The Grizzlies’ five-game preseason slate tips-off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 2, against the Houston Rockets at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.

The team also will host exhibition games at FedExForum on Friday, Oct. 5 against the Hawks; Saturday, Oct. 6 vs. the Pacers and Friday, Oct. 12 against the Rockets, all at 7 p.m. Memphis also travels to Orlando for a preseason game on Wednesday, Oct. 10, to face the Magic at 6 p.m. to complete the preseason schedule.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 130 243 14,938
MORTGAGES 161 296 17,299
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 22 26 2,345
BUILDING PERMITS 238 332 31,003
BANKRUPTCIES 49 126 9,596
BUSINESS LICENSES 29 51 5,012
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 44 97 5,917
MARRIAGE LICENSES 19 49 3,251

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.