Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
TDN Services
NAME & PROPERTY SEARCH »
Research millions of people and properties [+]
CUSTOM LIST BUILDER »
Build a downloadable list of prospects that meet your criteria
WATCH SERVICE »
Monitor any person, property or company [+]
DATA DIRECT »
Get valuable lists emailed directly to you
NEIGHBORHOOD REPORT »
Keep an eye on trends and events near you [+]
CRIME REPORT »
Up-to-date reports of crimes near you [+]
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 176 | Wednesday, September 5, 2018

EDGE Calls Special Meeting for Southbrook Mall Money

Special to The Daily News

Updated 2:51PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

The use of county funds to help revitalize the blighted Southbrook Mall property will bring members of the Economic Development Growth Engine (EDGE) together Thursday, Sept. 6, for a special called meeting.

In an agenda released Tuesday, EDGE is holding a special meeting Thursday to act as the pass-through agency for a development agreement between Shelby County and Southbrook Properties Inc.

On May 14, the Shelby County Commission passed a resolution, sponsored by commissioner Eddie Jones Jr., appropriating $1.5 million from the county’s FY2018 Economic Development Fund to EDGE for blight reduction and economic development of the Southbrook Mall property into the Southbrook Towne Center.

Southbrook Properties is planning to renovate the vacant former mall into a community space with a multi-use theater for film and performing arts, $1.1 million in renovated retail space and county and city services.

Representatives told commissioners at the meeting May 14 several retailers have signed lease agreements and there are letters of intent from the city and county.

The funding from the county is being met with a $2.1 million commitment from the city of Memphis as well as $1.8 million in city Capital Improvement Project funds.

At last estimate, about $500,000 in private capital was to be put into the project.

Commissioner Steve Basar said the project appeared to be 80 to 90 percent publicly funded, and could not vote in favor of allocating the $1.5 million without more financial information.

Commissioner Mark Billingsley also voted against the appropriation.

“Malls have a tendency to be a drag on a community,” commissioner Heidi Shafer said at the May 14 meeting. “They are trying to do something with a property that’s already there that has been a drag lately and trying to turn it into something that will be an asset. That’s not as easy as it sounds.”

However, Shafer reminded the developers that new commission members will be watching them like a hawk on how they spend the money.

Also on the EDGE agenda, Allworld Project Management is anticipated to be the construction consultant on the Southbrook Towne Center with approval of a contract.

A contract is also on Thursday’s agenda for Allworld to serve as the construction consultant on University District infrastructure improvements associated with the Highland Strip TIF Project.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 113 14,808
MORTGAGES 0 135 17,138
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 2,320
BUILDING PERMITS 94 94 30,765
BANKRUPTCIES 6 77 9,547
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 22 4,983
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 53 53 5,873
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 30 3,232

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.