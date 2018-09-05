Blackburn Names Campaign Finance Chairmen

VOL. 133 | NO. 176 | Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn’s Senate campaign received an injection of old-school political support Tuesday, Sept. 4, from Pilot Corp. founder Jim Haslam II and Middle Tennessee State University board of trustees chairman Stephen Smith.

Haslam, father of Gov. Bill Haslam, and Smith, chairman of Haury & Smith Contractors in Nashville, will serve as finance chairmen of the Marsha for Senate campaign.

A statement from Blackburn’s campaign says it has outraised Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen in each quarter of the campaign. In her latest report filed in mid-July, Blackburn reported raising $7.9 million in 2017-18 and spending $3.3 million, with $7.1 million in cash on hand. For the same period, Bredesen reported raising $8.48 million and spending $5.6 million with $2.86 million on hand.

“Everyone knows that both Mr. Haslam and Steve are effective statewide leaders for Tennessee. I am so grateful to have their support,” Blackburn said in the statement. “Throughout the campaign, I have called on them for their advice, and I appreciate their counsel and friendship.”

Blackburn said Haslam and Smith bring “unrivaled depth of leadership and experience” to her campaign and she plans to work more closely with them as the Nov. 6 election approaches. She and Bredesen, the former two-term Tennessee governor, are battling for the seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Bob Corker.

Haslam, who worked as finance chair for Howard Baker for Senate, Lamar Alexander for governor, Bill Frist for Senate and twice for President George W. Bush’s Tennessee campaign, said Tennessee voters can trust Blackburn to follow through on her word.

“We all know she will fight for lower taxes, less regulation, the rule of law, and judges who will be faithful to the Constitution,” Haslam said in the statement. He added electing Blackburn to the Senate could change the course of the nation for years.

Smith, who most recently served as state finance chairman for Randy Boyd’s gubernatorial campaign, in addition to working for Frist and Alexander over the years, said, “November’s election is not about the past. It is about the future of the country for generations to come, and I cannot think of anyone better qualified to represent Tennesseans in the Senate than Marsha Blackburn.”

Smith called Blackburn a “principled, passionate, hard-working public servant.”