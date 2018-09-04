Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
TDN Services
NAME & PROPERTY SEARCH »
Research millions of people and properties [+]
CUSTOM LIST BUILDER »
Build a downloadable list of prospects that meet your criteria
WATCH SERVICE »
Monitor any person, property or company [+]
DATA DIRECT »
Get valuable lists emailed directly to you
NEIGHBORHOOD REPORT »
Keep an eye on trends and events near you [+]
CRIME REPORT »
Up-to-date reports of crimes near you [+]
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 175 | Tuesday, September 4, 2018

Tennessee Prison on Lockdown, 3 Inmates Sent to Hospital

The Associated Press

Updated 2:19PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a southwestern Tennessee prison is on lockdown following fights that sent three inmates to a hospital.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections says the fights broke out Sunday night at the Hardeman County Correctional Center in Whiteville, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Memphis.

Corrections spokeswoman Neysa Taylor says in a news release two inmates were injured and a third required medical treatment for an undisclosed condition. Taylor said one of the inmates remained hospitalized Monday.

A message left at the prison wasn't immediately returned. The prison is operated by private corrections contractor CoreCivic.

The Department of Corrections is investigating what led to the fights.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 113 113 14,808
MORTGAGES 135 135 17,138
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 2,320
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 30,671
BANKRUPTCIES 71 71 9,541
BUSINESS LICENSES 22 22 4,983
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 5,820
MARRIAGE LICENSES 30 30 3,232

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.