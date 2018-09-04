SCS Superintendent Hopson Talks of New Map for School Locations

VOL. 133 | NO. 175 | Tuesday, September 4, 2018

Shelby County Schools superintendent Dorsey Hopson wants a more comprehensive view and plan for where schools of all types – charters, optional and conventional – are located.

Hopson’s concern is that some parts of Memphis are saturated with the various types of schools even after Shelby County Schools has closed 26 schools in the five years he has been superintendent.

Shelby County Schools has 162 school buildings, not counting administrative and other facilities.

“You also have another 60 charter schools and probably another 30 charter schools in the ASD (Achievement School District). All in, you are probably talking about 250 – 260 schools,” Hopson said on the WKNO/Channel 10 program “Behind the Headlines.”

“That’s just too many schools. We’re still talking about probably 129,000 kids,” he said, noting SCS has approximately 90,000 of those students. “I think ideally you probably could close around 40 or 50 more schools – maybe build 15 to 18 more schools.”

Hopson is not talking about closing 40 or 50 more schools just within the SCS system, which covers all of Memphis and unincorporated Shelby County.

“I’m talking about districtwide schools, charter schools and the whole potato as it were,” he said. “There are just not clear rules and statutes, regulations on how they (charters) should be regulated. I think given where we are, it’s time to take a look at that. … You should be able to say this area over here has 10 schools too many. So, we are not going to let you open over there.”

The SCS board approved nine new charter schools at its August meeting. Three of the nine are in Orange Mound, prompting board members to renew concerns about a “saturation” in areas of Memphis of different types of schools. The board has also expressed similar concerns in the past about Hickory Hill.

Hopson has proposed closing Dunbar Elementary School in Orange Mound in 2017, but later that year reversed the recommendation after vocal community opposition. The school is ranked as a Level 5 in the most recent state student achievement results, the highest level in measuring the growth in student performance.

“That’s a good story,” Hopson was quick to add, before saying the issues with the condition of the building that prompted him to recommend closing the school haven’t been resolved.

“Right around the corner is Hanley Elementary and it’s operated by the ASD,” he said, referring to the state-run system of schools that are within the bottom 5 percent of schools statewide in terms of student achievement.

“The condition of that building is bad. How do you create a scenario where you combine those two Orange Mound schools?” he asked.

Hanley is operated by Aspire charter schools for the ASD.

Hopson is awaiting a report from his staff, possibly as early as October, on the distribution and clusters of schools of all types across the city.

“The reality is it’s equally as difficult for the school board to close a charter school as it is for them to close a regular school. There is community buy-in and support,” Hopson said. “I just think given where we are now, unlike 12 or 13 years ago when the charter law came out, we have to have some reasonable regulations that focus on what’s best for kids.”

Meanwhile, SCS is building two schools on the sites of the current Alcy and Goodlett elementary schools that will allow it to close several schools nearby and consolidate those students into larger elementary schools. SCS did the same in 2016 with the construction of a new Westhaven Elementary School in Whitehaven that allowed the district to close two nearby elementary schools.

“Closing schools should not be about saving dollars. You don’t really save enough money just closing individual schools,” Hopson said.

“It should be about being efficient and creating the best learning environment for kids. If I’ve got five schools and they are all in the same neighborhood, and they are all lagging, they are all under-enrolled and they are all performing poorly, why not have two schools, and you get more resources inside the schools to support the kids.”

