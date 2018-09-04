Memphis Millennials in Search of American Dream Amid Competitive Market

VOL. 133 | NO. 175 | Tuesday, September 4, 2018

Crystal Carpenter and her husband, Curtis, have been trying to buy a house since July of last year. The millennials currently are living with Curtis’ father and have been searching for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home in several Memphis neighborhoods. After seven unsuccessful bids, three of which were above asking price, they now are considering renting a condo or apartment as a short-term solution while they continue their search.

“The first home we looked at and liked, an investor paid cash and bought us out,” says Crystal Carpenter. “We bid on a house offering $10,000 over asking price and still didn’t get it, because someone outbid us. The third time, we lost the house because our closing date was 45 days and another offer was 30 days.”

Carpenter and her husband have been trying to take advantage of a city of Memphis down-payment assistance program, but she hasn’t felt motivated to buy within the approved ZIP codes.

“Some of the ZIP codes aren’t quite ready for change, and it’s going to take a couple more years,” Carpenter said. “It’s really frustrating that all of the ZIP codes are in impoverished areas.”

Investors buying and improving homes in the areas are a further impediment, she added.

“They’re fixing them up and making them look pretty, but they’re making them so expensive, a young couple can’t afford to buy them,” she said.

There is a shortfall in available homes within most first-time homebuyers’ price range, according to Chao Lin, senior vice president, loan officer at Bank of Bartlett.

“The real estate market in Memphis under $200,000 is very competitive,” Lin said. “Realtors are looking for clients that are pre-qualified first. That’s important when it goes into a multiple-offer situation.”

Lin also emphasizes the importance of understanding how a credit score and credit utilization affect the loan process.

“Millennials don’t fully understand their credit score or how it’s calculated,” he says. “They need to understand the importance of a credit score and paying their bills on time, and more importantly, the debt-to-income ratio, which is your monthly debt divided by your total monthly gross income.”

According to Lin, although millennials are getting smarter and understanding the value of owning a home versus renting, they often underestimate what they can afford.

“Most of my first-time home buyers have a regular W2 job, and in a lot of cases, we can go up to almost 56 percent debt-to-income ratio,” he said. “The first step is to get out of your comfort zone and see what you can potentially qualify for by speaking with a loan expert.”

Lauren Wiuff is president of the Memphis Area Association of Realtors and a broker at Marx-Bensdorf.

“I think people don’t understand that every single aspect of an offer is being evaluated at this point,” Wiuff said. She has seen homebuyers willing to close before 30 days or pay an overage if an appraisal comes in under the loan amount. Wiuff has even seen some millennial buyers save up and pay cash for a home.

“Right now, I am seeing more millennials stepping up to the plate, buying homes, and wanting the American dream of owning their own home,” Wiuff says. “Some want to move out to Arlington and Collierville and want to be able to have yards and houses like their parents, and others want to have a condo and not have a yard, see the river, and walk to work.”

Wiuff also sees a trend of millennials moving from other cities because of the cost of living and job opportunities in Memphis.

“Everybody was so worried that millennials wouldn’t want to buy houses, that they’d be transient and want to travel the world and not have any roots, and that’s not true at all,” she says.

Lin sees any home purchase within Shelby County as a solid investment.

“The trend is going upward on millennials owning a home, because they see that not only does owning a home provide comfort, but also the value of the property is appreciating, which eventually leads to more equity in their house,” he said.

For Carpenter and her husband, the search has been difficult.

“It’s really been hard, because the $200,000 mark is where you get a really nice house,” says Carpenter, who has expanded her search into Cordova and Bartlett.

“It’s amazing what you can get for $200,000 in Memphis. I just don’t want to put my life on hold because I can’t find a house to buy.”