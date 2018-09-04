Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 175 | Tuesday, September 4, 2018

First Tenant Moves Into Former Hospital Bought By Ole Miss

The Associated Press

Updated 2:33PM
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi is moving into a former hospital it purchased as expansion space.

Ole Miss says the first tenant, the Counselor Education Clinic for Outreach and Personal Enrichment, moved in last week. Eight other tenants are expected to relocate in coming months to the former Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi, which the university is calling the South Oxford Center.

Ole Miss bought the 485,000-square-foot (45,000-sq. meter) building in 2017 for $22 million, as Baptist opened a new Oxford hospital. The university says the purchase was much cheaper than new construction.

The university plans renovations including a library and exercise room.

Associate Provost Donna West Strum says the center, with abundant parking, is more convenient for some community-focused services.

The university is offering a shuttle connecting to the main campus.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

