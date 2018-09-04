VOL. 133 | NO. 175 | Tuesday, September 4, 2018

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Zen and Zinfandel Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. The first Thursday of each month features a yoga session led by Sumits Yoga in one of MBG’s gardens – always with a glass of wine nearby. Bring your own yoga mat and beverage. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

The Levitt Shell’s Orion Free Music Concert Series kicks off its fall season this week with a lineup that includes Devon Gilfillian (Thursday, Sept. 6), Orquesta Akokan (Friday, Sept. 7), Meta and the Cornerstones (Saturday, Sept. 8) and the Mulligan Brothers (Sunday, Sept. 9). All concerts begin at 7 p.m. at the shell, located in Overton Park, 1928 Poplar Ave. Visit levittshell.org for the complete fall lineup.

Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School hosts a reception for “Varied Lands: New Works by Martha Kelly” Friday, Sept. 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Buckman, 60 Perkins Road Extended. The exhibition closes Sept. 10. Visit buckmanartscenter.com.

David Lusk Gallery-Memphis hosts an opening reception for Anne Siems’ “Feral” Friday, Sept. 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at DLG, 97 Tillman St. Siems’ solo exhibition will be on display through Oct. 13. Visit davidluskgallery.com.

The Orpheum Theatre hosts “queen of bluegrass” Rhonda Vincent and the Rage as part of the On Stage at the Halloran series Friday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Halloran, 225 S. Main St. A pre-concert lobby showcase featuring local musician Tony Manard begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for tickets and a series schedule.

The 2018 Delta Fair & Music Festival runs through Sunday, Sept. 9, at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. Enjoy live music; festival food; carnival rides; a petting zoo; and a range of special events, including the “redneck yacht races” (Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 3, 7), Delta Fair Queen Pageants and “I am Beautiful” Pageant (Sept. 1), the Delta Dash 5K/10 and Cotton Candy Fun Run (Sept. 8) and more. Visit deltafest.com for hours and tickets.