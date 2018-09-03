Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 174 | Monday, September 3, 2018

United Airlines is Raising Baggage Fees, Matching JetBlue

The Associated Press

Updated 1:05PM
United Airlines is raising checked-bag fees for many passengers, matching a move last week by JetBlue Airways.

United raised fees for checking a first bag from $25 to $30 and a second bag from $35 to $40 for tickets issued on or after Friday. The fees cover flights in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Chicago-based United says the money helps it invest in "the overall customer experience."

At midday Friday, American and Delta still showed $25 and $35 bag fees on their websites.

Airlines have steadily increased revenue from extra charges on things like baggage, ticket changes, nicer seats and early boarding. Last year, U.S. airlines raised $7.4 billion from fees on checked bags and ticket changes, led by American, Delta and United.

