The Week Ahead: Sept. 3-9

VOL. 133 | NO. 174 | Monday, September 3, 2018

Good morning, Memphis. It’s going to be hot today, so take it easy while you are grilling out. Here’s a list of some events going on for this holiday-shortened week. Happy Labor Day!

On Thursday, Mayor Jim Strickland presents: “A Conversation with Microsoft” at the Memphis Cook Convention Center. Memphis Youth Services is hosting the event, featuring conversation with Microsoft engineers and leaders, including Memphis’ own Alexia Clayborne. It includes refreshments, music and chances to win Microsoft swag. The event is free for both business professionals and students, but college students must present their school ID along with their ticket.

The Cotton Museum hosts an opening reception for Four Kinds of Y’all, a group photography exhibition featuring work from members of the Due South Co-op, on Friday. It features four Southern artists and promises both Florida pastels and taxidermied bobcats. The exhibition runs from Sept. 7 through Nov. 30. Signed and editioned artist prints will be available for sale. The event is free and open to the public.

Millington’s International Goat Days Festival returns Friday and Saturday. It promises offerings such as “The World’s Greatest Goat Parade,” goat milking demonstrations, goat obstacle course demonstrations and a myotonic (i.e. fainting) goat show.

The 47th annual Germantown Festival takes place this weekend Sept. 8-9. The free festival includes children's activities, rides and games, arts and crafts shopping from more than 400 local and national vendors, live entertainment, food, car exhibits and the hilariously competitive Running of the Weenies. The festival takes place Saturday 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from noon-6 p.m. at the Germantown Civic Club Complex. One of Opera Memphis’ 30 Days of Opera happens Saturday at the opening ceremony of the new Sea Isle Dog Park. Bring your pet for the free opera show.

The 29th annual Southern Heritage Classic happens this weekend. Tennessee State University takes on Jackson State University at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Events include a live national broadcast by The Tom Joyner Morning Show, the Classic Parade in Orange Mound and the Classic Music Festival at the Landers Center. The music festival features Memphis-native K. Michelle, as well as Tank, Ro James and Major. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Daily News staff compiles The Week Ahead for you, our readers, every week. You'll receive it as part of our Monday online edition. Email associate editor Kate Simone at ksimone@memphisdailynews.com if you have items for consideration.