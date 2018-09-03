Still Learning

VOL. 133 | NO. 174 | Monday, September 3, 2018

An intensive, six-week teacher training program this summer deprived Tra Taylor of sleep and tested his resolve, but his passion to bring quality education to kids is now stronger than ever. “The ideals I had now have names and faces and stories,” said the 25-year-old Teach For America corps member who started his first permanent classroom assignment three weeks ago.

“It makes you want to fight for the children so much more.”

Taylor was one of four new teacher recruits The Memphis Daily News followed through the TFA training institute and into their first full-time teaching jobs. TFA recruits people who want to change lives and change a system. A nonprofit organization, TFA’s mission is to “enlist, develop and mobilize” future leaders to work toward educational equity and excellence.

TFA places corps members in low-income, usually urban, classrooms to change lives and to offer a systemic solution to a systemic problem. This summer, 150 corps members from across the nation were part of the TFA’s local institute, for a total of nearly 300 who are now under a two-year obligation to teach. In keeping with historic patterns, the vast majority will remain in education.

A Jamestown, Kentucky native, Taylor quit a sales job to become like the teachers who believed in him and urged him upward. He was placed at Aspire Hanley Middle School to teach special education. He spoke of the experience during his third week on the job.

Because of TFA’s preparation, Taylor said he went in confident, anticipating the needs of his principal and practiced in giving students clear, concise instructions.

He uses a technique called “positive narration,” which basically requires him to verbalize what is happening in the classroom in response to instruction. It is something TFA taught him.

A native of the Orange Mound neighborhood in Memphis, Breunna Lovett was nervous her first day of school just as her kindergartners at Memphis Business Academy were, but she was organized. TFA prepared her to juggle lesson plan creation, organization of the classroom, and the unending list of meetings.

“I’m not overwhelmed,” Lovett said. “Our sessions prepared me.”

She and the other corps members will continue learning. Each week, a TFA coach goes to their classrooms and offers what Lovett calls valuable feedback.

“The program was rigorous,” she said, “but things happen.”

In fact, the new teachers will draw on the knowledge and skill of coaches throughout their two-year commitment to Memphis – and draw upon the experiences of one another.

Divided into cohorts, they meet frequently and share stories about what’s happening in their classrooms. In this way, they extend their education and potentially form lifelong friendships.

That’s what is apparently happening to Rhina Allende, a New York native who put Memphis at the top of her preference list because it is so different from where she lives.

"I like that the pace is slower here and the people are kind and seem to genuinely care about how you're doing,” Allende said. “I also feel like the sense of community is a lot stronger here than up North."

She’s relying on her new-found friends to get to KIPP Collegiate High School, where she teaches 10th-graders. Eventually, she’ll have a driver’s license and her own car.

At school, she felt prepared with management and lesson-plan tools in hand. She set “high expectations from the get-go,” she said. “I’m still learning as I go, especially with the paperwork. Even though I might not know everything, I feel I can reach out to my coach or cohort.”

Derek Brody, from an affluent suburb of New York City, wants to get into public policy eventually, and change the educational system from that spot. First, though, he needed to get experience within the system. That kind of mindset once had him living on the streets of the nation’s capital for 48 hours to better understand homelessness.

As a fifth-grade teacher at Believe Memphis Academy, he’s learning things other than academics, such as breakfast and discipline, impact education and how students experience lives very different from the one he’s had. A lesson on the Civil War led to discussions about the legacy of lynching “and meaningful, thoughtful conversations” as students connected historic racism with things that happen in their lives today.

“It’s been an eye-opening experience,” he said. “I’m a teacher, but I’m learning from my students.”

Corps members may leave the classroom after completing their two-year commitment, according to TFA executive director Athena Palmer, but they remain valuable assets to the cause. Fueled by first-hand experiences, they may spark changes as administrators that impact more children than they could ever reach in a classroom.