VOL. 133 | NO. 174 | Monday, September 3, 2018

Kroger, Instacart Expand Same-day Delivery

Kroger groceries can now be delivered in as little as two hours through an expanded partnership between the Cincinnati, Ohio-based grocer and Instacart, a Silicon Valley-based grocery e-commerce and delivery company.

The companies first partnered in the fall of 2017. The latest expansion includes 75 additional U.S. Kroger and affiliated stores by October. The service launched in Memphis Thursday, Aug. 30.

"We are redefining the customer experience through Restock Kroger by rapidly accelerating our customer coverage area for seamless shopping, giving our shoppers the choice of stores, delivery, curbside pickup or ship to your door," Matt Thompson, Kroger's digital vice president of ClickList, said in a press release. "We value our Instacart partnership, and the expansion is just one more way Kroger is offering millions of our customers across America the fresh food and groceries they want, when they want them."

After customers sign into their digital Kroger account, they enter their ZIP code and can shop the website for groceries and hot foods, such as rotisserie chicken from the deli. All orders must be at least $10.

Once complete, the order will be delivered in as little as two hours. The fee for delivery depends on the size and selected delivery time.

Customers can become Instacart members for $149 a year and receive free delivery on all orders of $35 or more.

Customers ordering through the Kroger website receive their first delivery free. Kroger fuel rewards are earned on every purchase and digital coupons can be redeemed.

"Kroger and its family of stores have long offered a superior combination of quality and variety. With this coast-to-coast partnership expansion, we're proud to now power same-day delivery to more Kroger households than ever before," Sarah Mastrorocco, vice president of business development at Instacart, said in a news release. "From Atlanta to Anchorage to Albuquerque, Instacart is excited to welcome and offer additional Kroger households on-demand access to their favorite products and household staples."

- Special to The Daily News

LRK Invests in Talent, Names New Associates

With its robust pipeline of new projects, Memphis-based full-service architectural, planning and interior design firm LRK is hiring and promoting among its 120-member staff across eight offices in Memphis; Baton Rouge, La.; Celebration, Fla.; Dallas; Little Rock; New Orleans; Princeton, N.J., and Philadelphia.

LRK has five newly named senior associates and 15 associates.

“As we enter our 35th year, we're excited to announce our newly-named senior associates and associates,” said founding principal Frank Ricks in a news release. “We look forward to the new ideas and expertise they will bring to our leadership team, enabling us to provide the highest level of service to our clients while fulfilling our mission of creating great places.”

In addition to hiring, LRK also is growing its summer internship program with architecture students across the country and investing in existing employees through certifications and professional development opportunities.

Newly named Memphis senior associates are Jodi Davis, Jonathan Smith and Meredy Dahlgren.

Newly named Memphis associates are Chaderlee Roy Shellabarger; Greg Morrison; Harold Urban; Lauren Ricks, Roy Beauchamp and Sophorn Kuoy.

- Special to The Daily News

80 Executives Named to Leadership Memphis Class

Leadership Memphis’ Executive Program Class of 2019 is a diverse group of 80 local executives from sectors including business, nonprofit, government, education, faith and neighborhoods.

Founded in 1979 to develop new ways of connecting and creating more effective community leaders, Leadership Memphis is entering its 40th year.

The executive program provides a forum for local executives to understand the strengths and challenges of the Memphis metro and through collaboration, take Memphis to the next level.

“I am very excited about our 2019 Executive Program Class,” said David Williams, Leadership Memphis president/CEO, in a news release. “These are some of the best and brightest leaders in Memphis and I could not think of a more talented group to lead us into the next 40 years.”

Leadership Memphis has 4,000 alumni and is committed to developing future classes of community leaders to promote positive change.

To see the full list of 2019 Executive Program Class members, go here.

- Special to The Daily News

Immigration Documentary Series Coming to Central Library

Every other Thursday night, beginning Sept. 20, the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library will host documentary film screenings and scholar-led discussions aimed at encouraging informed discourse on immigration issues within the context of America’s immigration history.

The six-part, 12-week program is called “Becoming American: A Documentary Film and Discussion Series on Our Immigration Experience.”

Memphis Public Libraries is one of 32 sites across the country to host the program, made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The series is open, and free, to the public. Programs will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in meeting rooms A-C.

Thursday, Sept. 20: Century of Immigration

Films: New York: A Documentary Film: Episode 4: The Power and the People, by Ric Burns & The Jewish Americans. Episode 2: A World of Their Own, by David Grubin

Thursday, Oct. 4: Promise and Prejudice

Film: Welcome to Shelbyville, by Kim A. Snyder

Thursday, Oct. 18: Between Two Worlds: Identity and Acculturation

Film: The New Americans, Episode 1: The Nigerians, by Steve James

Thursday, Nov. 1: Help Wanted? Immigration and Work

Film: Destination America, Episode 1: The Golden Door, by Stephen Stept and David Grubin

Thursday, Nov. 15: Family and Community

Film: My American Girls, by Aaron Matthews

Thursday, Nov. 29: Immigration and Popular Culture

Film: The Search for General Tso, by Ian Cheney

- Special to The Daily News