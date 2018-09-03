Around Memphis: September 3, 2018

VOL. 133 | NO. 174 | Monday, September 3, 2018

The Daily News offers a weekly roundup of Memphis-related headlines from around the web, adding context and new perspectives to the original content we produce on a daily basis. Here are some recent stories worth checking out…

Call It a Comeback: The Inside Story of Elvis Presley’s Iconic 1968 Special

Donald Liebenson, Vanity Fair

Massive Stax Records Box Set to Include Every 1968 Single Label Released

Althea Legaspi, Rolling Stone

New Memphis clinic considers the health effects of adverse childhood experiences

J. Dylan Sandifer, High Ground News

See Shepard Fairey Paint Enormous Johnny Cash ‘At Folsom’ Mural

Stephen L. Betts, Rolling Stone

Newly naturalized, the leading family of Latino Memphis votes in their first U.S. election

Dawn Neuses, High Ground News

One dollar will get you the most space in Memphis and Oklahoma City

Associated Press, Chattanooga Times Free Press

Learning from Newcomers

Anna Traverse, Memphis Magazine

The Memphis Grizzlies Are the NBA's Most Intriguing Team

Michael Pina, Vice Sports

'It's definitely intimidation': police accused over raids on activist's family

Jamiles Lartey, The Guardian

Pitmaster, Cookbook Author & Food Entrepreneur, Melissa Cookston: FACES of Memphis

Courtney Shove, StyleBlueprint Memphis

Nooks and Crannies

Jon W. Sparks, Samuel X. Cicci, Michael Finger, Anna Traverse, Shara Clark, Memphis Magazine.