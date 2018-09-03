Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 174 | Monday, September 3, 2018

Around Memphis: September 3, 2018

Updated 3:45PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

The Daily News offers a weekly roundup of Memphis-related headlines from around the web, adding context and new perspectives to the original content we produce on a daily basis. Here are some recent stories worth checking out…

Call It a Comeback: The Inside Story of Elvis Presley’s Iconic 1968 Special
Donald Liebenson, Vanity Fair

Massive Stax Records Box Set to Include Every 1968 Single Label Released
Althea Legaspi, Rolling Stone

New Memphis clinic considers the health effects of adverse childhood experiences
J. Dylan Sandifer, High Ground News

See Shepard Fairey Paint Enormous Johnny Cash ‘At Folsom’ Mural
Stephen L. Betts, Rolling Stone

Newly naturalized, the leading family of Latino Memphis votes in their first U.S. election
Dawn Neuses, High Ground News

One dollar will get you the most space in Memphis and Oklahoma City
Associated Press, Chattanooga Times Free Press

Learning from Newcomers
Anna Traverse, Memphis Magazine

The Memphis Grizzlies Are the NBA's Most Intriguing Team
Michael Pina, Vice Sports

'It's definitely intimidation': police accused over raids on activist's family
Jamiles Lartey, The Guardian

Pitmaster, Cookbook Author & Food Entrepreneur, Melissa Cookston: FACES of Memphis
Courtney Shove, StyleBlueprint Memphis

Nooks and Crannies
Jon W. Sparks, Samuel X. Cicci, Michael Finger, Anna Traverse, Shara Clark, Memphis Magazine.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 54 416 14,695
MORTGAGES 50 465 17,003
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 56 2,320
BUILDING PERMITS 178 903 30,671
BANKRUPTCIES 62 280 9,470
BUSINESS LICENSES 20 133 4,961
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 131 5,820
MARRIAGE LICENSES 26 104 3,202

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.