VOL. 133 | NO. 174 | Monday, September 3, 2018
Around Memphis: September 3, 2018
Updated 3:45PM
The Daily News offers a weekly roundup of Memphis-related headlines from around the web, adding context and new perspectives to the original content we produce on a daily basis. Here are some recent stories worth checking out…
Call It a Comeback: The Inside Story of Elvis Presley’s Iconic 1968 Special
Donald Liebenson, Vanity Fair
Massive Stax Records Box Set to Include Every 1968 Single Label Released
Althea Legaspi, Rolling Stone
New Memphis clinic considers the health effects of adverse childhood experiences
J. Dylan Sandifer, High Ground News
See Shepard Fairey Paint Enormous Johnny Cash ‘At Folsom’ Mural
Stephen L. Betts, Rolling Stone
Newly naturalized, the leading family of Latino Memphis votes in their first U.S. election
Dawn Neuses, High Ground News
One dollar will get you the most space in Memphis and Oklahoma City
Associated Press, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Learning from Newcomers
Anna Traverse, Memphis Magazine
The Memphis Grizzlies Are the NBA's Most Intriguing Team
Michael Pina, Vice Sports
'It's definitely intimidation': police accused over raids on activist's family
Jamiles Lartey, The Guardian
Pitmaster, Cookbook Author & Food Entrepreneur, Melissa Cookston: FACES of Memphis
Courtney Shove, StyleBlueprint Memphis
Nooks and Crannies
Jon W. Sparks, Samuel X. Cicci, Michael Finger, Anna Traverse, Shara Clark, Memphis Magazine.