VOL. 133 | NO. 183 | Friday, September 14, 2018

Redbirds Return to AutoZone Park for PCL Playoff Games 3-5

By Don Wade

Updated 4:15PM
The Memphis Redbirds and Fresno Grizzlies (Astros) are tied 1-1 in their best-of-five Pacific Coast League Championship Series and Games 3 and 4, and 5, if necessary, will be played at AutoZone Park starting Friday night.

The Redbirds and KTG USA have teamed up to offer $1 tickets for all of the series games played in Memphis. The $1 Dugout and Field Box tickets can be purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/playoffs and at the AutoZone Park Box Office.
 
The Redbirds are vying for their second-straight PCL championship. Game times are as follows: Friday (7:05 p.m.), Saturday (6:35 p.m.), and, if necessary, Sunday (5:05 p.m.).

The Redbirds won Game 1 in Fresno 10-4 and the Grizzlies bounced back to take Game 2 by a score of 10-1.

The Redbirds are seeking their fourth PCL title in franchise history after winning in 2000, 2009, and 2017. A second-straight league championship this weekend would also mark the first time a Memphis professional baseball team has won back-to-back titles since the Memphis Chickasaws in 1952-53.
 
Manager Stubby Clapp has won back-to-back PCL Manager of the Year awards. His clubs’ 174 regular-season wins are the most in a two-year span by a Memphis pro baseball team since the Chickasaws in 1933-34.
 
The Redbirds’ 2018 Playoffs are presented by Hope Church, KTG USA and Silky O’Sullivan’s. Saturday’s game will have postgame fireworks. For more information, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

