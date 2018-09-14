VOL. 133 | NO. 183 | Friday, September 14, 2018

Urban Land Institute Memphis Announces Fall UrbanPlan Workshop

Imagine hands-on planning simulations where attendees respond to a request for proposals (RFP) for a fictional city using Legos, a map and a spreadsheet.

The Urban Land Institute Memphis invites those interested in understanding the planning process and how to support development to its UrbanPlan workshops.

The fall workshops will be held 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 at the University of Memphis satellite office, 460 S. Highland St.; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the South Branch Library, 1929 S. Third St.; and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 at Memphis Bioworks, 20 S. Dudley St.

Registration is available here.

- Special to The Daily News

West Cancer Center Adds OneOncology as Partner

West Cancer Center is ending its formal partnership with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare at the end of 2018, and adding a new national partner beginning in January.

Over the past seven years, West Cancer Center said that it and Methodist have both been deeply committed to “providing the most innovative health care options and building a superior, innovative, research-driven adult cancer center.”

“We’re proud of our accomplishments together,” Dr. Lee Schwartzberg, West Cancer Center’s executive director, said in a release. “Know that our existing and future patients will continue to experience seamless access to the same level of excellent adult cancer care.”

West Cancer’s new partner is OneOncology. The new partnership will allow West Cancer Center to continue pursuing National Cancer Institute (NCI) designation and invest in academic and research programs both locally and nationally.

“We’re excited to join the dynamic new model at OneOncology,” Schwartzberg said. “Today’s challenging and complex healthcare landscape requires that we build new solutions that advance our mission to provide dedicated, clinical excellence with a focus on the latest, most innovative personalized treatment plans. This is a natural next chapter for us and maintains patients at the center of all that we do.”

The national organization is a partnership of oncologists and industry experts bringing together the best of oncology, technology and finance.

- Special to The Daily News

Hooks Institute Exhibit Highlights Voting Rights

The Benjamin L. Hooks Institute for Social Change at the University of Memphis is offering “Uplift the Vote: Everyone Should Have a Voting Story,” a dual exhibit on the importance of our most basic civil right – the right to vote.

Through photographs, documents and reflections, visitors can explore how African-Americans’ demand for the right to vote in Fayette County, Tennessee, in 1959 changed the lives of activists, the community and the nation. Visitors can also then learn how to register to vote in Tennessee.

The “Uplift the Vote” exhibit coincides with a collaboration between the Hooks Institute and the University of Memphis Student Government Association to hold a voter registration week at the university Sept. 18-25. Additionally, through Sept. 21, an interactive panel will provide U of M students the opportunity to submit questions for the upcoming Oct. 2 gubernatorial debate hosted by the U of M. This exhibit is intended to educate and encourage citizens to exercise the right to vote, hard-won by African-Americans and others.

The exhibit will be in the rotunda of the Ned McWherter Library on the University of Memphis campus Tuesday, Sept. 18, through Monday, Nov. 12, from 7 a.m. to midnight. For weekend and holiday hours, visit memphis.edu/libraries/about/hours/index.php.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Parking is available at the public garage on Zach Curlin Street.

- Special to The Daily News