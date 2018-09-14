VOL. 133 | NO. 183 | Friday, September 14, 2018

The Levitt Shell’s Orion Free Music Concert Series continues its fall season this week with a lineup that includes Snowglobe with Star & Micey (Friday, Sept. 14), Rhodes Jazz Night with Joyce Cobb (Saturday, Sept. 15) and Those Pretty Wrongs (Sunday, Sept. 16). All concerts begin at 7 p.m. at the shell, located in Overton Park, 1928 Poplar Ave. Visit levittshell.org for the complete fall lineup.

Bobby McFerrin opens Germantown Performing Arts Center’s 2018-19 season Saturday, Sept. 15, at 8 p.m. at GPAC, 1801 Exeter Road. The Opening Night celebration starts at 6:30 p.m. with a sweet treat, liquid libations and Stax Music Academy’s a cappella group Street Corner Harmonies in the GPAC lobby. Tickets start at $45 and are available at gpacweb.com.

Delta Rae opens Buckman Performing Arts Center’s 2018-19 season Sunday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. at Buckman, 60 Perkins Road Extended. The North Carolina-based sextet juggles gospel-tinged country-rock, blue-eyed soul and Americana. Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for students. Visit buckmanartscenter.com.

The Whitehaven Farmers Market, hosted by Methodist South Hospital, is open Monday, Sept. 17, from noon to 5 p.m. in front of Methodist South’s Medical Office Complex, 1300 Wesley Drive. Shop locally grown fruits and vegetables, then visit the University of Tennessee Extension booth, Farmers’ Market Fresh, for children’s activities, food demonstrations, recipes and more. The market continues Mondays through Sept. 24. For more information, call 901-516-3580.

The 161st annual Mid-South Fair runs Sept. 20-30 at the Landers Center, 4560 Venture Drive in Southaven. Enjoy midway rides, fair food, concerts and entertainment, including the Luna Brothers Big Top Circus (daily) and a meet-and-greet with Disney Channel star Peyton List (Sept. 22). Visit midsouthfair.com for details and tickets.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Walk After Work Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. The night is yours to explore MBG’s 96 acres as you wish. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Blues Traveler vocalist John Popper performs a rare acoustic show Thursday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. at Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School, 60 Perkins Road Extended. Tickets are $37 and can be purchased at buckmanartscenter.com or by calling 901-537-1483.