Aretha Franklin Tops List of Memphis Music Hall Inductees

VOL. 133 | NO. 183 | Friday, September 14, 2018

MEMPHIS (AP) — Soul songstress Aretha Franklin is headlining a diverse and influential class of performers and music industry personalities who are being inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame.

The hall said Wednesday that Franklin, who was born in Memphis, will be honored at an induction ceremony Nov. 1.

Known as the "Queen of Soul," Franklin sang hits such as "Respect" and "Chain of Fools." She died in August at age 76.

Rock and soul group The Box Tops, who recorded "The Letter" in Memphis in the 1960s, are joining Franklin in the hall.

Others being inducted are gospel artist O'Landa Draper, R&B singer-songwriter Eddie Floyd, rockabilly pioneers The Rock and Roll Trio. Also included are Memphis rappers 8Ball & MJG and George Klein, a radio personality and close friend of Elvis Presley.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.