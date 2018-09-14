Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 183 | Friday, September 14, 2018

Aretha Franklin Tops List of Memphis Music Hall Inductees

The Associated Press

Updated 10:22AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

MEMPHIS (AP) — Soul songstress Aretha Franklin is headlining a diverse and influential class of performers and music industry personalities who are being inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame.

The hall said Wednesday that Franklin, who was born in Memphis, will be honored at an induction ceremony Nov. 1.

Known as the "Queen of Soul," Franklin sang hits such as "Respect" and "Chain of Fools." She died in August at age 76.

Rock and soul group The Box Tops, who recorded "The Letter" in Memphis in the 1960s, are joining Franklin in the hall.

Others being inducted are gospel artist O'Landa Draper, R&B singer-songwriter Eddie Floyd, rockabilly pioneers The Rock and Roll Trio. Also included are Memphis rappers 8Ball & MJG and George Klein, a radio personality and close friend of Elvis Presley.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 88 380 15,550
MORTGAGES 97 425 17,979
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 22 43 2,405
BUILDING PERMITS 218 879 32,346
BANKRUPTCIES 62 250 9,965
BUSINESS LICENSES 10 94 5,157
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 17 120 6,123
MARRIAGE LICENSES 17 92 3,384

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.