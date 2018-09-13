Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 181 | Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Whole Foods to Deliver in Memphis via Amazon Prime Service

Special to The Daily News

Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

Memphis is one of 10 more cities where, starting Wednesday, Sept. 12, Amazon and Whole Foods Markets are making available home delivery of Whole Foods products.

Amazon Prime members can shop through Amazon’s Prime Now program for products that include fresh produce, meat, baked goods, flowers, seafood as well as staples, the two companies announced in a release.

Amazon Prime members receive deliveries within an hour for $7.99, or free two-hour deliveries on orders of $35 or more, an Amazon spokesperson said.

The other cities receiving the new service are Charlotte, North Carolina; Las Vegas; Nashville; New Orleans; Oklahoma City; Phoenix; Raleigh, North Carolina; Seattle and Tucson, Arizona.

The delivery service started earlier this year and is now offered in 38 cities.

“Prime Now delivery continues to be a hit with our customers…,’’ Christina Minardi, Whole Foods Market executive vice president of operations, said in a release. “It’s just another way we’re making it even easier for more customers to enjoy Whole Foods Market’s healthy and organic food.”

Deliveries are available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

To learn more, visit www.primenow.com.

Whole Foods Market has more than 470 stores in the U.S., including stores in East Memphis and Germantown.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 108 292 15,462
MORTGAGES 125 328 17,882
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 1 21 2,383
BUILDING PERMITS 223 661 32,128
BANKRUPTCIES 49 188 9,903
BUSINESS LICENSES 20 84 5,147
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 34 103 6,106
MARRIAGE LICENSES 26 75 3,367

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.