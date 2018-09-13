Whole Foods to Deliver in Memphis via Amazon Prime Service

VOL. 133 | NO. 181 | Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Memphis is one of 10 more cities where, starting Wednesday, Sept. 12, Amazon and Whole Foods Markets are making available home delivery of Whole Foods products.

Amazon Prime members can shop through Amazon’s Prime Now program for products that include fresh produce, meat, baked goods, flowers, seafood as well as staples, the two companies announced in a release.

Amazon Prime members receive deliveries within an hour for $7.99, or free two-hour deliveries on orders of $35 or more, an Amazon spokesperson said.

The other cities receiving the new service are Charlotte, North Carolina; Las Vegas; Nashville; New Orleans; Oklahoma City; Phoenix; Raleigh, North Carolina; Seattle and Tucson, Arizona.

The delivery service started earlier this year and is now offered in 38 cities.

“Prime Now delivery continues to be a hit with our customers…,’’ Christina Minardi, Whole Foods Market executive vice president of operations, said in a release. “It’s just another way we’re making it even easier for more customers to enjoy Whole Foods Market’s healthy and organic food.”

Deliveries are available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

To learn more, visit www.primenow.com.

Whole Foods Market has more than 470 stores in the U.S., including stores in East Memphis and Germantown.