VOL. 133 | NO. 181 | Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts its Food Truck Garden Party: Medieval Merriment on Wednesday, Sept. 12, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. The party features live music, food trucks, cash bar, a pedestal jousting ring and crafts for kids. Cover, which includes one drink ticket, is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers; admission for children 2 and younger is free. Go here for more details.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Cocktails and Canvases Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. The Plein Air (outdoor) painting class takes place the second Thursday of each month during 30 Thursdays and uses one of MBG’s 31 gardens as a background. Bring your own beverage and painting supplies. Free with garden admission. Go here for more details.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will present an introductory course titled “Small Business Start-Up” Thursday, Sept. 13, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The session helps aspiring entrepreneurs assess their abilities to lead a company and evaluate market potential for their products/services. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

The Levitt Shell’s Orion Free Music Concert Series continues its fall season this week with a lineup that includes Black Umfolosi (Thursday, Sept. 13), Snowglobe with Star & Micey (Friday, Sept. 14), Rhodes Jazz Night with Joyce Cobb (Saturday, Sept. 15) and Those Pretty Wrongs (Sunday, Sept. 16). All concerts begin at 7 p.m. at the shell, located in Overton Park, 1928 Poplar Ave. Visit levittshell.org for the complete fall lineup.