VOL. 133 | NO. 181 | Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Purple Haze Closing Two Weeks to Review Operations After Shooting

After four people were shot early Monday morning inside the Purple Haze nightclub in Downtown Memphis, the club is closing for two weeks to “review operations,” said a club spokesman.

“As the safety and security of our guests and employees are our utmost concern we are temporarily closing for two weeks to review operations,” Patrick Collins, a spokesman for Purple Haze, said in an emailed statement.

Collins said they are cooperating with Memphis police in the investigation of the shooting where four people, including a nightclub security guard, were injured.

At 3:25 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 10, officers responded to a shooting at the nightclub at 140 George W. Lee, according to Memphis police.

Four people were taken to the hospital. One person was in critical condition and the other three were non-critical, police said on Twitter.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

Purple Haze is working to find out how guns were brought in the club.

“We are unsure at this time how those that discharged firearms were able to do so despite our strict security procedures,” Collins said.

This is the second recent shooting incident at the club. In April, local peace activist, Toshia “Choosey Parker” Addison was shot outside the club and later died. Last year, on Christmas Day, a man was critically wounded in a shooting at the club.

On Aug. 23, Purple Haze announced that it was allowed to stay open until 5 a.m. after a two-year court battle with nearby Club 152. The lawsuit filed by Club 152 was dismissed and Purple Haze said it would serve alcohol between 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. and remain open during this time like other clubs in the Beale Street Historic District.

— Special to The Daily News

Tigers’ Henderson Honored by AAC

Memphis junior running back Darrell Henderson has been named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll for his performance against Navy. Henderson rushed 13 times for a career-high 212 yards and three touchdowns in the 22-21 defeat to the Midshipmen.

The 200-yard rushing performance is the first by a Memphis Tiger since 2009, when Curtis Steele rushed for 232 yards at Tulsa. Henderson, of Batesville, Mississippi, had touchdown runs of 78, 59 and two yards.

Henderson leads the FBS with 13.09 yards per carry after the first two games. He is tied for the FBS lead with five total TD and ranks second with 205.50 all-purpose yards per game.

Memphis will play host to Georgia State on Friday, Sept. 14, at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.

— Don Wade

Grizzlies to Hold Training Camp Sept. 25-28

The Memphis Grizzlies announced that the team will hold its 2018 training camp Sept. 25-28 at its practice facility inside FedExForum. This marks the 12th time since relocating from Vancouver in 2001 that the Grizzlies have held their training camp in Memphis. The team has also hosted camp in Barcelona, Spain (2003), Malaga, Spain (2007), Birmingham, Alabama (2009), Nashville, Tennessee (2013), San Diego, California (2014) and Santa Barbara, California (2015).

On Saturday, Sept. 29, starting at noon, the Grizzlies will host an open practice and scrimmage at FedExForum. This full-team scrimmage will be the first look at the 2018-19 Memphis Grizzlies, including fan favorites Mike Conley, Marc Gasol and Dillon Brooks as well as newcomers Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson Jr. and others.

Conducted by head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, the event will also include entertainment teams such as the Grizz Girls and Claw Crew. The practice/scrimmage is free to the public, and fans in attendance will receive vouchers for a Grizzlies 2018 preseason game and a Memphis Hustle 2018-19 regular season game. More details will be provided at a later date.

The Grizzlies will tip-off the 2018-19 regular season on the road against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, Oct. 17, before returning to FedExForum for the home opener against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, Oct. 19.

The Grizzlies’ five-game preseason slate tips-off at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 2 against the Houston Rockets at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The team will also host exhibition games at FedExForum on Friday, Oct. 5 against the Hawks, Saturday, Oct. 6 vs. the Pacers and Friday, Oct. 12 against the Rockets, all at 7 p.m. Memphis also travels to Orlando for a preseason game on Wednesday, Oct. 10, to face the Magic.

— Don Wade