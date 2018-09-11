VOL. 133 | NO. 180 | Tuesday, September 11, 2018

J.M. Smucker Preparing To Expand Memphis Operations

Good news for lovers of biscuits and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and possibly job-seekers, too: J.M. Smucker plans to increase production at its Memphis plant.

The Ohio-based company this month applied for a building permit to carry out a $1.5 million renovation inside its production facility at 4740 Burbank Road in southeast Memphis.

“We are coordinating improvements to our facility to accommodate increased production needs,’’ Smucker spokesman Frank Cirillo said in an email response to questions from The Memphis Daily News.

The Memphis center primarily makes Smucker’s JIF brand products.

Asked if the production expansion means more people will be hired, Cirillo said, “We are currently evaluating to determine if there will be a need for any incremental staffing.’’

About five years ago, Smucker considered closing its Memphis facility and consolidating production at an Ohio plant.

But the Economic Development Growth Engine (EDGE) of Memphis and Shelby County granted Smucker a tax break totaling $13 million over 15 years. In return, Smucker committed to invest $96 million at its Memphis plant and hire an additional 125 people.

- Special to The Daily News

FHN Names Dawn Morris to Chief Digital Banking/Marketing Post

First Horizon National Corp. has named Dawn Morris executive vice president, chief digital banking and marketing officer.

Morris will lead companywide digital banking, marketing and customer experience initiatives.

“Dawn is an outstanding addition to our team,” First Horizon chairman and chief executive officer Bryan Jordan said in a release.

“She has an impressive track-record of building customer-centric marketing and digital strategies that drive differentiation and growth. We are excited to welcome Dawn to First Horizon and look forward to her leadership as we broaden our brand and customer experience strategies across our expanded footprint.”

Memphis-based First Horizon, parent company of First Tennessee Bank, completed a merger with Charlotte-based Capital Bank in late 2017.

Morris previously was executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Webster Bank. She also held leadership positions at RBS Citizens Financial Group and RBC Bank.

Wherever she’s gone, Morris has “helped transform companies through innovative brand, direct and digital marketing campaigns that have accelerated revenue growth, built brand recognition and customer loyalty,” First Horizon said.

A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Morris served as a captain in the Army’s 530th Supply and Service Battalion at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

—Special to The Daily News

Signature Flight Hosting Aviation Career Day

A fly-in and aviation career day is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, when Signature Flight Support and Alden Aviation Management present “Bring Your Plane to Work Day,” at Signature, 2488 Winchester Road, at Memphis International Airport.

Exhibitors will include local flight schools, Women in Aviation, Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals, Air Line Pilots Association, military recruiters and aviation colleges. There also will be a sales display of light aircraft.

Organizers bill the event as an opportunity for FedEx pilots to bring their personal aircraft to Memphis International to spark interest in aviation careers.

FedEx Feeder Operations will promote its pilot development effort, Purple Runway – A FedEx Pathways Program.

Signature is donating facilities and services for the free event.

Vendor expo fees will benefit East High School’s Transportation-STEM Academy, which also will receive a donation from food sales at the Pre-Flight Café. An aviation auction/raffle will benefit the nonprofit Luke Weathers Flight Academy.

- Special to The Daily News

Bulgarian National Sentenced for Defrauding FedEx

A Bulgarian national has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for a mail fraud scheme involving FedEx Corp., according to U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee D. Michael Dunavant.

According to information presented in court, Dimitar Petlechkov, 35, engaged in a scheme to defraud FedEx by fraudulently linking his FedEx shipping account to a national shipping account that had significant shipping discounts. Petlechkov was not entitled to receive these discounts. He then offered reduced shipping rates to third-party shippers to use his FedEx account for their own shipping needs. Petlechkov offered them a better shipping rate than they could get on their own, but not the full discount he fraudulently received.

The scheme ran for almost five years, from January 2009 to April 2014, and Petlechkov made more than $300,000 in profits during that time, officials said.

In a statement, Dunavant said, “This long-term fraudulent scheme had significant financial consequences to the corporate interests of the victim, FedEx Corp., and created unfair business advantages in interstate commerce and the shipping industry. This office is committed to the protection of business and corporate interests in interstate commerce and this sentence, restitution and subsequent removal will hold the defendant accountable while providing justice for the victim.”

On Aug. 31, U.S. District Court Judge Jon P. McCalla sentenced Petlechkov to 37 months in prison and ordered him to pay restitution of $801,000 to FedEx.

Officials say Petlechkov has been in the U.S. illegally as a visa overstay since 2000 and faces deportation to Bulgaria at the conclusion of his sentence.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Pritchard prosecuted the case on the government’s behalf.

- Special to the Daily News

United Way Hosting 27th Annual Days of Caring

From Monday, Sept. 10, through Saturday, Sept 15., hundreds of volunteers will participate in the United Way’s 27th annual Days of Caring. The activities will be centered around education, financial stability and health.

“This is the week when United Way of the Mid-South and its volunteers are out in the community all weeklong reading to kids, making meals for our neighbors in need, and serving those living in poverty in Memphis and the Mid-South,” Kenneth S. Robinson, president and CEO of United Way of the Mid-South, said in a release. “Days of Caring is one week we all can come together to shine a spotlight on all the great opportunities people can get involved in to help children and families have a brighter future.”

Last year, more than 1,000 volunteers of various ages and backgrounds participated in projects across the area.

- Special to The Daily News