Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
TDN Services
NAME & PROPERTY SEARCH »
Research millions of people and properties [+]
CUSTOM LIST BUILDER »
Build a downloadable list of prospects that meet your criteria
WATCH SERVICE »
Monitor any person, property or company [+]
DATA DIRECT »
Get valuable lists emailed directly to you
NEIGHBORHOOD REPORT »
Keep an eye on trends and events near you [+]
CRIME REPORT »
Up-to-date reports of crimes near you [+]

Front Page News

« Back

Go to date:

 

Search News:

 

Public Records

« Back

Go to date:

 

Search Records:

 

Public Notices

« Back

Go to date:

 

Search Notices:

 

Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 180 | Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Thunderstorms, Lightning Cause Unprecedented Cancellation of Southern Heritage Classic Game

By Pete Wickham, Special to The Daily News

Updated 2:50PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

Rain didn’t hamper the Southern Heritage Classic’s parade Saturday morning, Sept. 8, but the main event was another matter.

The Jackson State University Prancing J-Settes perform for parade goers along Park Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 8, during the annual Southern Heritage Classic Parade. (Daily News/Jim Weber)

Persistent thunderstorms that hit the Mid-South just before the scheduled 6 p.m. kickoff forced SHC officials to cancel Saturday night’s 29th SHC game between Tennessee State and Jackson State at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

It is the first time in 29 years that the classic will not be played. In the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the 2001 game was rescheduled to Thanksgiving weekend. However, that option is not available this year with the University of Memphis hosting a home game against Houston on Friday Nov. 23.

There is no other chance to reschedule since Jackson State does not have a bye weekend on its schedule. Tennessee State is off Oct. 27, but JSU is on the road for a league game at Southern University that day.

Tennessee State University senior Leona Dunn leads other members of the school's Student Government Association in a chant for parade goers along Park Avenue Saturday, Sept. 8 during the annual Southern Heritage Classic Parade. (Daily News/Jim Weber)

“This is not only a huge disappointment to the fans but to myself, the Classic staff, both universities and the many ambassadors (volunteers) who work hard to organize it each year,” SHC founder Fred Jones said in a statement issued Sunday morning.

Ticketholders can get a refund where they purchased their tickets.

The 2019 Southern Heritage Classic, matching the same two schools, is set for Sept. 14. Jones, in his statement, said next year’s classic will be a “an exciting 5-day celebration that we know fans will enjoy.”

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 104 104 15,274
MORTGAGES 124 124 17,678
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 12 12 2,374
BUILDING PERMITS 216 216 31,683
BANKRUPTCIES 69 69 9,784
BUSINESS LICENSES 28 28 5,091
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 44 44 6,047
MARRIAGE LICENSES 25 25 3,317

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.