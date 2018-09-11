Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 180 | Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Pence to Headline Knoxville Fundraiser for Blackburn's U.S. Senate Bid

The Associated Press

Updated 1:08PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will headline another Tennessee fundraiser for Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn in her Senate bid.

An event invitation says the Knoxville fundraiser will be Sept. 21.

Attending will cost $1,000 per person; $5,400 per couple, with a photo; or $25,000 per couple, including a photo and round-table with Pence.

Contributions will benefit Blackburn's joint fundraising committee.

Blackburn is a close ally of President Donald Trump's administration. Trump headlined a Nashville fundraiser and rally with her in May.

In July, Pence attended a Chattanooga fundraiser for Blackburn and praised her during an event in nearby Cleveland.

Blackburn faces Democratic ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen, who is running as an independent thinker who says he'd support Trump on ideas that would help Tennessee, and oppose him on ones that wouldn't.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

