De-Annexation Votes, MATA Utility Fee on City Council Agenda

VOL. 133 | NO. 180 | Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Memphis City Council members take final votes Tuesday, Sept. 11, on ordinances that would de-annex two parts of Memphis.

The ordinances would shave off the Rocky Point area and the Southwind-Windyke neighborhoods, effective in 2020. The de-annexation proposal follows council approval earlier this year to de-annex the city’s portion of Eads and a flood plain area in southwest Memphis that is uninhabited.

The Rocky Point and Southwind-Windyke de-annexations drew opposition from some council members in committee sessions last month.

The council meets at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall, 125 N. Main St.

At a 1:15 p.m. committee meeting, council members will discuss a proposal by council member Edmund Ford Jr. to impose a monthly transportation fee on utility bills to provide a revenue stream for road projects and the Memphis Area Transit Authority.

The fee would use a formula that determines what impact a piece of property has on traffic in the city. It would apply to residential and commercial property.

The council will vote Tuesday on $78.3 million in state transportation funding for four road projects.

The largest is $63.2 million for improvements including right-of-way acquisition for Shelby Drive between Paul Lowry and Weaver roads. Two resolutions for a total of $11.3 million are for different sections of Poplar Avenue – from Front Street to Bellevue and from Yates to Interstate 240, where state contractors just completed a pair of new bridges across the interstate.

The fourth resolution is for $3.7 million in state transportation funding for road improvements along Harbor Avenue, one of the two major thoroughfares on Presidents Island.

Council members were to continue discussions Tuesday in committee from two weeks ago about security and crowd-control recommendations for the Beale Street entertainment district. But the item doesn’t show up on the committee list for the council.

A Beale Street Task Force is recommending further discussion and debate about renewing a cover charge for the district during its spring and summer peak season. Council members, two weeks ago, delayed a vote on a compromise proposed by council member Kemp Conrad that would activate the fee at any point when the crowd on the street tops 10,000 and adopt other recommendations in the report.

In planning and development items, the council votes on a rezoning of the old Airways Middle School property at 2601 Ketchum Road to include a new billboard facing Interstate 240 on the 15 acres of property. The Division of Planning and Development is recommending the council reject the rezoning citing “conflicting statements of what the intended content of this billboard is going to be.”

Another proposed rezoning on Summer Avenue east of Graham would rezone a contractor’s office to permit the Jun Lee Trading Company to relocate from its address at 3397 Summer Avenue.

The council also votes Tuesday on a construction landfill proposed for Shelby Oaks Drive near Summer Avenue, a 53-room hotel with 19 rooms for extended-stay guests on Getwell Road, south of Shelby Drive and a two-lot single family development on vacant property at Thor Road and Belfiore Lane in Cordova.

The council also votes on adding two free-standing apartment buildings on the northeast corner of South Cooper and Higbee Avenue to an existing development there.