Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 11 | NO. 35 | Saturday, September 1, 2018

Uribe Highlights ‘Daily Life’ In Brooks Installation

Updated 12:42PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

Edwin Barrios helps position artist Federico Uribe’s site-specific installation “Rotunda Projects: Federico Uribe” at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art. Much of Uribe’s work incorporates everyday objects, and this piece is no different. The large, tree-like installation is made entirely out of khaki pants, socks, rope and other everyday clothing items. Uribe said the piece “is about the daily life of working-class people and the shared experiences we have.” His work is a part of the Rotunda Project Series and will be on view at the Brooks Museum for the next year. (Memphis News/Houston Cofield)

Edwin Barrios helps position artist Federico Uribe’s site-specific installation “Rotunda Projects: Federico Uribe” at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art. Much of Uribe’s work incorporates everyday objects, and this piece is no different. The large, tree-like installation is made entirely out of khaki pants, socks, rope and other everyday clothing items. Uribe said the piece “is about the daily life of working-class people and the shared experiences we have.” His work is a part of the Rotunda Project Series and will be on view at the Brooks Museum for the next year. (Memphis News/Houston Cofield)

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 54 416 14,695
MORTGAGES 50 465 17,003
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 56 2,320
BUILDING PERMITS 178 903 30,671
BANKRUPTCIES 62 280 9,470
BUSINESS LICENSES 20 133 4,961
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 131 5,820
MARRIAGE LICENSES 26 104 3,202

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.