Uribe Highlights ‘Daily Life’ In Brooks Installation

VOL. 11 | NO. 35 | Saturday, September 1, 2018

Edwin Barrios helps position artist Federico Uribe’s site-specific installation “Rotunda Projects: Federico Uribe” at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art. Much of Uribe’s work incorporates everyday objects, and this piece is no different. The large, tree-like installation is made entirely out of khaki pants, socks, rope and other everyday clothing items. Uribe said the piece “is about the daily life of working-class people and the shared experiences we have.” His work is a part of the Rotunda Project Series and will be on view at the Brooks Museum for the next year. (Memphis News/Houston Cofield)