Grizzlies Announce Front-Office Changes

VOL. 11 | NO. 35 | Saturday, September 1, 2018

The Memphis Grizzlies have shuffled some of their front-office personnel in preparation for the new season. Some of the new assignments are due to re-structuring, others because of departures.

The changes were announced by the team in a press release on Friday, Aug. 31. None of the changes affect the most visible positions within the organization. General Manager Chris Wallace, John Hollinger, executive vice president of basketball operations and former Grizzlies forward Tayshaun Prince, special adviser to Wallace, remain in their same roles. Chris Makris stays for his second season as director of player personnel.

Ed Stefanski, who served as executive vice president, left the Grizzlies in May to become a senior adviser for the Detroit Pistons.

Zachary Kleinman, who was team counsel and senior director of basketball operations, retains the team counsel role, but assumes the title of assistant general manager.

According to the press release the new hires within the coaching staff include Steve Senior as director of video operations and player development assistant; Dru Anthrop, assistant video coordinator and player development assistant; Nicki Gross as basketball analyst and Michael Noyes, data scientist.

In addition, new hires in basketball operations include Nolan Anschuetz as manager of basketball logistics and Shane Turner as basketball operations assistant.