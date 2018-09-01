VOL. 11 | NO. 35 | Saturday, September 1, 2018

The 2018 Delta Fair & Music Festival runs Friday, Aug. 31, through Sept. 9 at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. Enjoy live music; festival food; carnival rides; a petting zoo; and special events such as “redneck yacht races” (Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 3, 7), the Delta Fair Queen Pageants and “I am Beautiful” Pageant (Sept. 1), the Delta Dash 5K/10 and Cotton Candy Fun Run (Sept. 8) and more. Visit deltafest.com.

Toast The 901 with Choose901 Friday, Aug. 31, from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Old Dominick Distillery, 305 S. Front St. This free “901 Day Eve” event features food trucks, plenty of bars, games, live music, a dance party, Old Dominick tastings, and a complimentary midnight toast to Memphis. Visit choose901.com.

South Main Trolley Night will be held Friday, Aug. 31, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the South Main Historic Arts District. Enjoy art exhibitions, live music, and shopping as businesses, galleries, restaurants and shops stay open late. Visit gosouthmain.com.

The Memphis Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival is Saturday, Sept. 1, from noon to 5 p.m. at Tanger Outlets, 5205 Airways Blvd. in Southaven. The inaugural event, hosted by Food Truck Festivals of America, features some of the area’s most popular food trucks, plus dozens of regional and national craft breweries. General admission is $6; VIP tickets and “Beer Lovers Package” also available. Visit foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com.

USL Memphis hosts Soccer Showdown featuring Tim Howard Saturday, Sept. 1, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at AutoZone Park, 198 Union Ave. The name and logos of the new Memphis professional soccer franchise will be revealed during the game, which features Tim Howard and Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids playing the Tulsa Roughnecks FC in the first-ever soccer game at AutoZone Park. Tickets start at $9.01. Visit usl2memphis.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Zen and Zinfandel Sept. 6, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. The first Thursday of each month features a yoga session led by Sumits Yoga in one of MBG’s gardens – always with a glass of wine nearby. Bring your own yoga mat and beverage. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

The Levitt Shell’s Orion Free Music Concert Series kicks off its fall season this week with a lineup that includes Devon Gilfillian (Thursday, Sept. 6), Orquesta Akokan (Friday, Sept. 7), Meta and the Cornerstones (Saturday, Sept. 8) and the Mulligan Brothers (Sunday, Sept. 9). All concerts begin at 7 p.m. at the shell, located in Overton Park, 1928 Poplar Ave. Visit levittshell.org.