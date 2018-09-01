VOL. 11 | NO. 35 | Saturday, September 1, 2018

Rock n Roll Sushi Appears Headed to Whitehaven

A rock and roll-themed sushi franchise that serves Elvis rolls could soon be built down the street from Graceland.

A building permit was issued Wednesday, Aug. 28, to Traditional Construction Co. Inc. to build a Rock n Roll Sushi restaurant at 1201 Winchester Road.

The Whitehaven location would be Memphis’ second. The first opened last year in the Target-anchored shopping center in Wolfchase at the corner of Stage Road and Germantown Parkway.

A $235,000 permit also was filed Wednesday for alterations to the existing restaurant.

The restaurant serves sushi and hibachi, including the Elvis roll, a shrimp tempura and cream cheese roll that is deep fried and topped with seasoned crawfish, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

The original Rock n Roll Sushi is in Mobile, Alabama. The restaurant began franchising in 2015 and now has more than 30 locations.

– Special to The Daily News

MIM Barbecue Contest To Host Judging Seminar

Memphis in May International Festival will host its annual World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest Judging Seminar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Holiday Inn Select Downtown.

This seminar provides the only opportunity for barbecue enthusiasts to receive training and become qualified to judge at MIM’s World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, which will be held May 15-18, 2019, in Tom Lee Park.

“Every year we crown the World Champion of barbecue, and it takes knowledgeable and skilled judges who know the difference between good barbecue, great barbecue, and World Championship barbecue,” said James L. Holt, president and CEO of Memphis in May, in a release.

Topics covered at the judging seminar include: Memphis in May judging process and rules; the official meat categories; the scoring process; and blind, on-site, and final judging. Participants will sample barbecue from a competition barbecue team during simulated exercises.

Each year about 250 teams from around the world travel to Memphis to compete for the title of World Champion. Last year, pitmaster Brad Orrison from The Shed in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, took home his second World Championship and a share of $117,000 in prize money.

The seminar is limited to the first 100 registrants. All instruction materials and lunch are provided. Participants are encouraged to register now, as the seminar sells out each year. The cost is $95 per person, and registration closes Monday, Nov. 5, or when it sells out.

For details, visit memphisinmay.org.

– Special to The Daily News

Memphis Cashes In On Airbnb Agreement

Airbnb booked 87,000 overnight guests in Memphis and generated more than $647,000 in hospitality taxes during the first year of an agreement with Memphis city government.

The home-sharing platform reported Tuesday that rentals were up 67 percent year over year, including a significant spike during this year’s Memphis in May International Festival and Beale Street Music Festival.

Airbnb reached an agreement with the Strickland administration last year. Starting June 1, 2017, it began automatically collecting the 3.5 percent Memphis hotel-motel tax and a tourism surcharge of $2 a bed a night for all rentals in Memphis.

It was Airbnb’s first tax partnership in Tennessee. The decade-old company has since reached agreements to collect state and local sales taxes for the Tennessee Department of Revenue and lodging taxes on Airbnb rentals in Knoxville and Chattanooga/Hamilton County.

– Special to The Daily News

Memphis Hustle Start Home Schedule Nov. 9

The Memphis Hustle have announced the regular season schedule for its 2018-19 season in the NBA G League, beginning its home slate with a pair of weekend games on Friday, November 9 at 7 p.m. against the Windy City Bulls and on Sunday, November 11 at 3 p.m. against the Austin Spurs.

The opening weekend begins a season-long six-game homestand lasting until November 25. The Hustle will start the season on the road for the first time, taking on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday, November 3 at 7 p.m. The team will play 24 home games at Landers Center, 24 road games and two games at NBA G League Showcase 2019, with dates and opponents to be announced at a later date.

The team will host its second annual Financial Literacy Education Day Game, presented by Renasant Bank, on Wednesday, January 30 at 10:30 a.m. against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Fans can purchase season tickets starting at $10 per game that feature multiple Season Ticket Holder benefits, including member discounts on gear and merchandise, playoff ticket priority for both the Memphis Hustle and Memphis Grizzlies, invitations to select Grizzlies games during the 2018/19 season and more.

Floor seats and tables are still available. Other ticket packages will be announced at a later date. Additionally, the Memphis Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 15 or more. Single game tickets will go on sale this fall.

– Don Wade

Immigration Documentary, Discussion Series Coming to Central Library in September

Every other Thursday night, beginning Sept. 20, the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library will host documentary film screenings and scholar-led discussions aimed at encouraging informed discourse on immigration issues with the context of America’s immigration history.

The six-part, 12-week program is called “Becoming American: A Documentary Film and Discussion Series on Our Immigration Experience.”

Memphis Public Libraries is one of 32 sites across the country to host the program, made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The series is open, and free, to the public. Programs will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in meeting rooms A-C.

Thursday, Sept. 20: Century of Immigration – Films: “New York: A Documentary Film”: Episode 4: The Power and the People, by Ric Burns & “The Jewish Americans”: Episode 2: A World of Their Own, by David Grubin

Thursday, Oct. 4: Promise and Prejudice – Film: “Welcome to Shelbyville,” by Kim A. Snyder

Thursday, Oct. 18: Between Two Worlds: Identity and Acculturation – Film: “The New Americans,” Episode 1: The Nigerians, by Steve James

Thursday, Nov. 1: Help Wanted? Immigration and Work – Film: “Destination America,” Episode 1: The Golden Door, by Stephen Stept and David Grubin

Thursday, Nov. 15: Family and Community – Film: “My American Girls,” by Aaron Matthews

Thursday, Nov. 29: Immigration and Popular Culture – Film: “The Search for General Tso,” by Ian Cheney

– Special to The Daily News

Website Set Up To Benefit U of M’s Azab

University of Memphis junior men's basketball forward Karim Azab was recently diagnosed with leukemia and a family-approved website, momentum.memphis.edu/project/10948, has been created to help with expenses.

Tax-deductible donations can be made through this website and will be used specifically for the Azab family to assist with medical and necessary family expenses as permitted within NCAA rules.

Azab played in 15 games for the Tigers during the 2017-18 season.

– Don Wade

Medical Device Logistics Co. Finds New Space

HealthLink, a Netherlands-based medical device logistics company, has moved.

The company came to Memphis in 2016, leasing a 32,000-square-foot FDA-certified warehouse at 3655 Knight Road, as previously reported by The Daily News.

Aug. 24, HealthLink was listed as the tenant for a $930,000 building permit application for “new tenant space renovations” at 4049 Willow Lake Boulevard.

Dan Walker Associates Inc. is listed as the general contractor.

To read more about what brought HealthLink to Memphis, read The Daily News’ coverage from May 2016.

– Special to The Daily News

Bankruptcy Court Sentenced to Construction

The Downtown office tower that houses U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Tennessee will soon be under construction.

Property owner G.P.T. Properties Trust applied for a $600,000 building permit for alterations at 200 Jefferson Ave.

The tenant is listed as U.S. Bankruptcy Court. The architect is WB Interiors.

This summer, a suspended pedestrian bridge was built to connect the office tower to an adjacent parking garage.

– Special to The Daily News

Pulmonary Specialists Pull Office Renovation Permit

Mid-South Pulmonary Specialists P.C. is renovating its offices in the iBank Tower on Poplar Avenue.

Dan Walker Associates Inc. applied for a $151,785 building permit Aug. 24.

The permit is for renovations to the existing 8th floor office space leased by Mid-South Pulmonary Specialists P.C.

The pulmonary practice includes 19 providers trained in pulmonary medicine which refers to lung disorders such as asthma, COPD, influenza, pneumonia, lung cancer and tuberculosis.

– Special to The Daily News

Unemployment Rate Dips In Shelby County

According to statistics released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Shelby County’s unemployment rate in July was 4.8 percent, down from 4.9 percent in June.

The unemployment rate in 57 of Tennessee’s counties improved in July. The unemployment rate was stagnant in 19 counties when compared to June. In the state’s other 19 counties, the unemployment rate increased.

Sixty-two counties had unemployment rates below 5 percent in July, while 33 counties had a rate of 5 percent or greater.

“The summer months significantly impact the unemployment situation across the state,” said TDLWD commissioner Burns Phillips, in a prepared statement. “People are not working seasonal jobs, they’re out of town and not able to work, or they’ve just graduated and are looking for work. There are many factors that play a role in summer unemployment figures.”

Eight of the top ten Tennessee counties with the lowest unemployment surround Nashville’s Davidson County. Williamson County had the lowest unemployment rate in Tennessee at 2.9 percent. Davidson County had the state’s second-lowest unemployment rate during July at at 3 percent. The top ten counties with the lowest unemployment each had a rate of 3.5 percent on less.

Tennessee had a seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in July. Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9 percent.

The state of Tennessee will release the August 2018 statewide unemployment rate on Thursday, Sept. 20.

– Special to the Daily News

Court Dismisses Club 152’s Suit Against Purple Haze

Last call at Purple Haze nightclub near FedExForum won’t get any earlier thanks to a judicial ruling.

Club 152, whose ownership team includes spokesperson and co-owner Wilber Hensley, filed a lawsuit April 28, 2016, immediately prior to Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival to stop Purple Haze Nightclub from serving alcohol between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., claiming it was not physically located in the Beale Street Historic District.

Aug. 15, the Chancery Court of Shelby County for the 30th Judicial District in Memphis dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice.

“Purple Haze can now continue operations and selling alcohol until 5 a.m. like every other business located in the Beale Street Historic District,” Edward Bearman, attorney for Purple Haze Nightclub, said in a press release. “Our position from the beginning was this suit had no merit. Purple Haze is finally vindicated in the matters of this lawsuit.”

Businesses in the Beale Street Historic District are allowed to serve alcohol between 3-5 a.m. while businesses outside the district have to stop serving alcohol at 3 a.m. Purple Haze fought the allegations made by Club 152 with the argument that the lawsuit had no merit and the claims were politically and monetarily motivated.

Efforts to try to rescind Purple Haze Nightclub’s rights to serve alcohol after 3 a.m. drew involvement from Beale Street Merchants Association, the City of Memphis, and Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC).

In December 2017 the DMC acknowledged to the court that Purple Haze was in fact located in the Downtown Historic District. In March 2018, Purple Haze filed a motion to dismiss on several grounds, including that Club 152 did not have a private right to action under the prevailing statute. After more than two years of proceedings, Club 152 filed to dismiss the case with prejudice before the matter could be heard.

“I have been very confident in the judicial system to prevail in our favor,” said Pat Thomasson, owner of Purple Haze Nightclub, in a press release. “I will continue to offer quality entertainment to the area and am pleased to be able to continue our operations until 5 a.m. I am glad this is behind us.”

– Special to The Daily News

Memphis Japan Festival To Honor Culture, Traditions

The Memphis Japan Festival, celebrating the country’s people, traditions and contemporary culture, is coming to the Memphis Botanic Garden Sept. 30.

The festival, held rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will include traditional and contemporary Japanese music and dance performances, tours of the Japanese Garden, Japanese “candyman”, taiko drummers, a family circus, sumo-suit wrestling, “Hello Kitty” and “Ninja Turtle” Bounce Houses and Japanese martial arts on the lawn, among other attractions.

Garden admission will be half price, $5 per adult and $2.50 for children ages three to 12 years old, compliments of festival sponsor and co-hosts the Japan-America Society of Tennessee and Consulate General of Japan in Nashville.

Admission is free for botanic garden members. Admission also includes access to outdoor exhibition, Origami in the Garden. Parking is free.

An Advisory Council and a committee of community volunteers provide support for the festival and accompanying week of festivities. Primary funding is provided by corporate sponsors and individual donors. Tax deductible donations may be made online or at the festival.

For more information visit www.memphisjapanfestival.org.

Leading up to the Memphis Japan Festival, Japan Week 2018 will feature Japan-centric events:

Sept. 21: Opening day of Origami in the Garden at Memphis Botanic Garden

Sept. 22: Family Movie Night at Memphis Botanic Garden, celebrating the opening of Origami in the Garden with Kubo and the Two Strings

Sept. 27: "Persona Non Grata" screening at Malco Paradiso, follows the life of Japanese diplomat, Chiune Sugihara, who saved the lives of over 6,000 Jewish refugees during World War II. Space is limited. RSVP by email to templenews@timemphis.org

Sept. 27: Asian Aperitifs in the Japanese Garden at Memphis Botanic Garden

Sept. 28: Japan Week Invitational Golf Outing at Ridgeway Country Club

– Special to The Daily News

LRK Invests in Talent, Names New Associates

With its robust pipeline of new projects, Memphis-based full-service architectural, planning and interior design firm LRK is hiring and promoting among its 120-member staff across eight offices in Memphis, Baton Rouge, Celebration, Dallas, Little Rock, New Orleans, Princeton and Philadelphia.

LRK has five newly-named senior associates and 15 newly-named associates.

“As we enter our 35th year, we're excited to announce our newly-named senior associates and associates,” said founding principal Frank Ricks, in a news release. “We look forward to the new ideas and expertise they will bring to our leadership team, enabling us to provide the highest level of service to our clients while fulfilling our mission of creating great places.”

In addition to hiring, LRK is also growing its summer internship program with architecture students across the country and investing in existing employees through certifications and professional development opportunities.

Newly named Memphis senior associates are Jodi Davis, Jonathan Smith and Meredy Dahlgren.

Newly named Memphis associates are Chaderlee Roy Shellabarger, Greg Morrison, Harold Urban, Lauren Ricks, Roy Beauchamp and Sophorn Kuoy.

– Special to The Daily News

80 Executives Named To Leadership Memphis Class

Leadership Memphis’ Executive Program Class of 2019 is a diverse group of 80 local executives from sectors including business, nonprofit, government, education, faith and neighborhoods.

Founded in 1979 to develop new ways of connecting and creating more effective community leaders, Leadership Memphis is entering its 40th year.

The Executive Program provides a forum for local executives to understand the strengths and challenges of the Memphis metro and through collaboration, take Memphis to the next level.

“I am very excited about our 2019 Executive Program Class,” said David Williams, Leadership Memphis President/CEO, in a news release. “These are some of the best and brightest leaders in Memphis and I could not think of a more talented group to lead us into the next 40 years.”

Leadership Memphis has 4,000 alumni and is committed to developing future classes of community leaders to promote positive change.

To see the full list of 2019 Executive Program Class members, visit leadershipmemphis.org/ExecutiveClass2019.

– Special to The Daily News