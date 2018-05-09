Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 93 | Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Walmart to Add Policy Aimed at Curbing Opioid Abuse

The Associated Press

Updated 2:46PM
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Walmart is taking steps aimed at curbing opioid abuse and misuse.

The retail giant announced on Monday that Walmart and Sam's Club will restrict initial acute opioid prescriptions to no more than a seven-day supply within the next 60 days. It also will follow laws in states that require acute opioid prescriptions for less than seven days.

Walmart says the policy aligns with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for opioid use.

Walmart and Sam's Club also will require e-prescriptions for controlled substances beginning Jan 1, 2020. The company says e-prescriptions can't be altered or copied and are less prone to errors.

Federal figures show nearly 12 million people misused opioids in 2016.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

