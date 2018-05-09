Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 93 | Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Sessions: No Tears Over Tennessee Immigration Raid

The Associated Press

Updated 2:46PM
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) – The nation's top law enforcement officer says he isn't shedding tears over a raid at a Tennessee meat processing plant where 97 workers were arrested by immigration officials.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was speaking about employers, saying they shouldn't be able to gain advantage by hiring workers who are in the country illegally. The comments were made at a law enforcement training conference in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, which is not far from the plant that was raided April 5.

Immigration activists immediately pounced on Sessions' comments, with one of them noting that the Southeastern Provision plant is still in operation and only the workers have paid the price.

A woman who answered the phone at Southeastern Provision said the company president was not commenting.

