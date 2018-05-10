Memphis To Be One of 10 Drone Test Sites

VOL. 133 | NO. 93 | Wednesday, May 9, 2018

The Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority is leading a Memphis group that is part of a national pilot program to more fully integrate drones into air traffic and set rules and standards for their use.

The announcement of the program was made Wednesday, May 9, in Washington D.C. and included U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis.

The airport authority is working with city government, Memphis-based FedEx Corp., Agricenter International, the University of Memphis, the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Division of Aeronautic, AirXOS and Avitas as well as Intel, Flirtey, 901 Drones, Express Drone Parts and ForeverReady Productions in a partnership that will involve advanced drone operations in several ways.

Those operations include:

•Using drones for perimeter security at Memphis International Airport and to identify foreign objects on runways and taxiways.

•Using drones to inspect aircraft at FedEx facilities including asset tracking, facility security and emergency response. The drone use at FedEx will also include delivering small aircraft parts in the north ramp area.

•Precision agriculture applications at Agricenter in airspace which will also cover Shelby Farms and the Wolf and Mississippi Rivers. Drone operations in this scenario will be at night and also include environmental protection, infrastructure protection and package delivery for medical needs within Shelby Farms.

•City operations in the airspace around Liberty Bowl stadium including for public safety, medical deliveries and infrastructure inspection. The city uses will also include testing for any variations in coverage for drones with the use of 5G coverage compared to the current 4G coverage.

The Memphis application was one of 150 submitted as the U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration work on new rules for the more complex low altitude operations by drones.

Cohen said the selection of Memphis among the 10 cities with drone projects “will increase its stature as a center for this cutting-edge technology and will advance the integration of unmanned aerial systems into the national airspace.”

“The economic impact of this announcement cannot be overstated and I congratulate the airport authority and its partners for this major achievement,” Cohen said.

The airport authority coordinated the partnership with a dozen other entities, public and private,

“We formed a very strong team of partners in our bid to be considered as a program participant and are grateful to have been selected,” said Scott Brockman, president and CEO of the airport authority.