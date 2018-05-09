VOL. 133 | NO. 93 | Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts its Food Truck Garden Party: Pirates & Princesses on Wednesday, May 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Enjoy live music, cash bar, fun in the Play Zone and food trucks. Cover is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers (includes one drink). Buy tickets at memphisbotanicgarden.com/foodtruck or at the gate.

The Memphis in May International Festival and AIA Memphis present Architects of the World Lecture Series: Kamil Mrva Wednesday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m. (reception 6 p.m,) at the Brooks Museum of Art, 1934 Poplar Ave. Mrva, an award-winning Czech architect, will discuss the country’s unique architectural, cultural, social and economic environment. Free and open to the public. Visit aiamemphis.org.

Corky’s Ribs & BBQ will hold a job fair to fill dozens of positions Thursday, May 10, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Corky’s Cordova, 1740 N. Germantown Parkway. The company is hiring for Memphis-area Corky’s restaurants, Simply Delicious Catering, and its food shipping fulfillment company, Prime Time Strategic Partners. Visit corkysbbq.com.

The city of Memphis Division of Engineering and Powers Hill Design will host a public meeting about the proposed stormwater master plan for Harrison Creek Basin Thursday, May 10, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Gaisman Community Center, 4221 Macon Road. The basin roughly runs from Interstate 40 at Jackson Avenue south along both sides of Graham Street to Poplar Avenue. Engineers will provide information about the plan and gather input about drainage and flooding problems from area residents and businesses. Call Powers Hill at 901-543-8000 for details.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will present an introductory course titled “Small Business Start-Up” Thursday, May 10, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The session helps aspiring entrepreneurs assess their abilities to lead a company and evaluate market potential for their products/services. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

The Memphis in May International Festival presents One Night in Prague: A Sensory Celebration of the Czech Republic Thursday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m. at The Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. Experience a gourmet sampling of Czech cuisine and performances by the Epoque Quartet, who fuse classical training with the sounds of jazz and rock. Tickets are $18. Visit memphisinmay.org.