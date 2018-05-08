Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 92 | Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Johnny Cash's Boyhood Home Makes National Historic Register

The Associated Press

Updated 3:12PM
DYESS, Ark. (AP) – The Man in Black's boyhood home has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program announced Friday that the home in Dyess where country music icon Johnny Cash lived from age 3 through high school has been added to the register. Dyess is a small Arkansas town close to the Tennessee border.

The five-room farmhouse was built in 1934 as part of the Dyess Resettlement Colony by the Federal Emergency Relief Administration.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the house is owned by Arkansas State University, which spent $575,000 to buy, restore, furnish and landscape the property.

Cash died in 2003 at age 71 after an incredibly successful musical career. Among his many hit songs were "I Walk the Line" and "Ring of Fire."

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, www.arkansasonline.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

