Gannett Co. Reports Q1 Loss

VOL. 133 | NO. 92 | Tuesday, May 8, 2018

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) – Gannett Co. (GCI) on Monday reported a loss of $377,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $723 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $723.9 million.

Gannett Co. expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.93 billion to $3.03 billion.

Gannett Co. shares have decreased 16 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat.

