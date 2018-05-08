VOL. 133 | NO. 92 | Tuesday, May 8, 2018

The Blues Foundation hosts Blues Music Week Tuesday through Thursday, May 8-10. Highlights include:

Tuesday, May 8: Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul concert benefiting TeachRock, 8 p.m. (doors 7 p.m.), Minglewood Hall, 1555 Madison; tickets $25.

concert benefiting TeachRock, 8 p.m. (doors 7 p.m.), Minglewood Hall, 1555 Madison; tickets $25. Wednesday, May 9: Blues Hall of Fame induction ceremony , 6:30 p.m (cocktail reception 5:30 p.m.), Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main; tickets $75. Big LLou’s Blues Hall of Fame Tribute Jam benefiting the Blues Foundation and Generation Blues, 9 p.m., The Warehouse, tickets start at $20.

, 6:30 p.m (cocktail reception 5:30 p.m.), Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main; tickets $75. benefiting the Blues Foundation and Generation Blues, 9 p.m., The Warehouse, tickets start at $20. Thursday, May 10: New memorabilia unveiling (10 a.m.) and meet-and-greet with painter Michael P. Maness (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.), Blues Hall of Fame Museum, 421 S. Main. Blues Music Awards hosted by Little Steven Van Zandt, 7 p.m. (reception 5:30 p.m.), Cook Convention Center, 255 N. Main; tickets $150.

For a complete list of events, visit blues.org.

Creative Aging’s Senior Arts Series continues Wednesday, May 9, at 1:30 p.m. at Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Road Extended. Performers include the Side Street Steppers, who will play rare and popular music from the 1920s and ’30s, and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra String Quartet. Minimum donation of $5 cash or check at the door, or buy advance tickets at creativeagingmidsouth.org.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts its Food Truck Garden Party: Pirates & Princesses on Wednesday, May 9, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Enjoy live music, cash bar, fun in the Play Zone and food trucks. Cover is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers (includes one drink). Buy tickets at memphisbotanicgarden.com/foodtruck or at the gate.

The Memphis in May International Festival and AIA Memphis present Architects of the World Lecture Series: Kamil Mrva Wednesday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m. (reception 6 p.m,) at the Brooks Museum of Art, 1934 Poplar Ave. Mrva, an award-winning Czech architect, will discuss the country’s unique architectural, cultural, social and economic environment. Free and open to the public. Visit aiamemphis.org.

The Memphis in May International Festival presents One Night in Prague: A Sensory Celebration of the Czech Republic Thursday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m. at The Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. Experience a gourmet sampling of Czech cuisine and performances by the Epoque Quartet, who fuse classical training with the sounds of jazz and rock. Tickets are $18. Visit memphisinmay.org.