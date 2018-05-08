Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 92 | Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Arkansas Supreme Court to Hear Medical Marijuana Case

The Associated Press

Updated 3:13PM
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – The Arkansas Supreme Court says it'll hear oral arguments over a judge's decision to prevent the state from licensing companies to grow medical marijuana.

Justices on Monday agreed to hear arguments June 7 in the state's appeal of Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen's decision striking down the licensing process for medical marijuana cultivation facilities. Griffen ruled the process violated the voter-approved constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana for certain medical conditions.

Griffen ruled in favor of an unsuccessful applicant for a cultivation license that had challenged the commission's decision to issue permits to five businesses.

Arkansas regulators have also stopped reviewing applications for businesses that want to sell medical marijuana because of the ruling.

