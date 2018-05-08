Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 92 | Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Amtrak Adds Stop in Mississippi Delta at New $1.2M Station

The Associated Press

Updated 3:12PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

MARKS, Miss. (AP) – Amtrak is making another stop in Mississippi.

The national passenger rail service's City of New Orleans train made its first stop Friday in the Mississippi Delta town of Marks.

One train travels northbound and one travels southbound each day between New Orleans and Chicago. The train already stops in Greenwood, Yazoo City, Jackson, Hazlehurst, Brookhaven and McComb.

Like several other Mississippi locations, Marks will be a flag stop, with the train only stopping if passengers want to board or exit.

What's called the Northwest Regional Amtrak Station cost $1.2 million. That includes $500,000 from the Federal Highway Administration, $300,000 from the Delta Regional Authority and $150,000 from the Mississippi Development Authority.

Officials have long sought the stop. They hope it will bring more tourists and improve transportation links.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 112 112 7,002
MORTGAGES 131 131 8,369
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 14 14 1,268
BUILDING PERMITS 101 101 14,629
BANKRUPTCIES 62 62 4,921
BUSINESS LICENSES 21 21 2,689
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 53 53 2,978
MARRIAGE LICENSES 31 31 1,456

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.