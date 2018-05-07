Week Ahead: May 7-13

VOL. 133 | NO. 91 | Monday, May 7, 2018

Happy Monday. This weekend is the one between the Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, but there are still Memphis in May International events to attend. Great month to be in Memphis!

I Love Memphis, Freewheel and Explore Bike Share are set to host a “Slow Ride” on Wednesday, during National Travel and Tourism Week. It is free and open to the public. All you need to bring is your bike, or show up early to claim one from Freewheel and Explore Bike Share’s “first come, first served” fleet of 25 bikes. The event runs from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., starting at Handy Park, at 200 Beale St. Participants will pedal with a group for an easy ride around Downtown, stopping at a few places to chat with local tour guides. And there will be a post-ride gathering at Tin Roof Memphis. Click here for more details.

PRSA Memphis is hosting a luncheon on Thursday on the future of the Memphis riverfront featuring Carol Coletta, new president and CEO of the Memphis River Parks Partnership (formerly called Riverfront Development Corp.). Set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University Club, 1346 Central Ave., Coletta will discuss the organization’s plans to transform the riverfront during the PR organization’s monthly luncheon. It comes a few weeks after Coletta’s organization, which oversees the parks and amenities along the Mississippi River under a contract with the city of Memphis, announced a rebranding and its new name. The lunch starts at 11:45 a.m., with Coletta starting her presentation at noon. Click here for more information.

The Memphis Redbirds will play the Nashville Sounds Saturday at 6:35 p.m. with fireworks to follow the baseball game. The teams meet again on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Tickets available at the box office or by calling 901-721-6000.

Head to Mud Island River Park along the Mighty Mississippi for the Duncan-Williams Inc. St. Jude Dragon Boat Races on Saturday benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, food and all-day activities, including the highly anticipated dragon boat races. Attendees can join a crew or simply cheer from the sidelines as teams compete for the top title. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and fees are dependent on teams. For details, visit stjude.org.

Explore traditional Greek food and culture May Friday and Saturday at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church’s Memphis Greek Festival! This two-day festival will feature delicious Greek food and pastries; awesome vendors, including a henna and glitter body artist and a chef preparing flaming cheese; authentic, live Greek music; traditional dancing; activities for kids, including a bounce house and rock wall and more. Bring three cans of food to donate to the Mid-South Food Bank for free admission, otherwise adult entry fee is $3, children ages 6-11 enter for $1, and children 5 and under get in free! The event begins at 11 a.m. memphisgreekfestival.com.

The Memphis in May International Festival and AIA Memphis present Architects of the World Lecture Series: Kamil Mrva Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. (reception 6 p.m.) at the Brooks Museum of Art, 1934 Poplar Ave. Mrva, an award-winning Czech architect, will discuss the country’s unique architectural, cultural, social and economic environment. The event is free and open to the public. Visit aiamemphis.org for more.

The Teen Girls’ Therapeutic Art Group meets Thursday at 6 p.m. at Ferren Family Counseling LLC, 895 S. Cooper St., Suites 2 & 3. Designed for teens ages 14-17, it will give your teen the tools to develop healthy relationships, self-confidence and coping strategies for dealing with the challenges her world can bring. Runs every Thursday through May 31. Contact owner/therapist Jennifer Ferren at 901-498-9126 or visit FerrenFamilyCounseling.com for more information.

Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell formally presents his final budget proposal as mayor to county commissioners during Wednesday committee sessions. The budget books for the proposal were delivered last week. The $1.3 billion budget calls for a resetting of the county property tax rate to account for an $8 million windfall county government got from the current $4.11 rate. Luttrell is proposing a new tax rate of $4.05, which by his estimate not only negates the windfall but also includes a 1-cent property tax reduction.

Memphis City Council members meet Tuesday starting with committee sessions in the morning into the 3:30 p.m. regular session of the full council. Budget deliberations for the 2018-2019 fiscal year that begins July 1 are front and center on the body’s agenda right now.

Steve Case, co-founder of AOL, and J.D. Vance, author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” are in Memphis Tuesday for a series of meetings and a day-long tour as part of the “Rise of the Rest” effort. Memphis is the second of five cities where the tour will stop during the week, investing $100,000 each day in a local startup after a pitch competition.

Memphis was selected for the tour because of its active start-up economy. Joining Case and Vance on the tour and events will be Greg Becker of Silicon Valley Bank, FedEx Corp. founder Fred Smith and Kimbal Musk of The Kitchen restaurant group. The schedule of events runs from 7:55 a.m. and a breakfast at The Kitchen at Shelby Farms to the end of the pitch competition and the awarding of the investment at 8 p.m. at Clayborn Temple.

Case and Vance will speak at 4 p.m. at Clayborn Temple.

The Daily News staff compiles The Week Ahead for you, our readers, every week. You'll receive it as part of our Monday online edition. Email associate editor Kate Simone at ksimone@memphisdailynews.com if you have items for consideration.